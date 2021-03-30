FC Tulsa releases full 2021 schedule that runs through Halloween Eve

FC Tulsa announced its full 32-match schedule Tuesday for the 2021 USL Championship season.

Each of the seven Central Division opponents will play FC Tulsa four times. Four games will be played outside of the division.

As announced previously, FC Tulsa will open the regular season April 24 in Oklahoma City at OKC Energy FC and then face Sporting KC II in the home opener on May 1. FC Tulsa's second home game also will be against Sporting KC II on June 16.

Five of FC Tulsa's first six matches will be on the road, but nine of the final 14 will be at home at ONEOK Field. Eleven of the 16 home matches will be on Saturdays. Home game times are at 7 p.m.

There will be a rematch from Tulsa's loss in the 2020 playoffs when El Paso Locomotive FC visits ONEOK Field on Oct. 9.

Two-time USL Championship title winner Louisville City FC will visit Tulsa for the first time ever on June 19.

August's home schedule will include four first-ever visits to Tulsa by opponents -- Indy Eleven on Aug. 4, Birmingham Legion on Aug. 8, Memphis 901 FC on Aug. 25 and Atlanta United 2 on Aug. 28.