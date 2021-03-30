FC Tulsa releases full 2021 schedule that runs through Halloween Eve

FC Tulsa announced its full 32-match schedule Tuesday for the 2021 USL Championship season.
Each of the seven Central Division opponents will play FC Tulsa four times. Four games will be played outside of the division.
As announced previously, FC Tulsa will open the regular season April 24 in Oklahoma City at OKC Energy FC and then face Sporting KC II in the home opener on May 1. FC Tulsa's second home game also will be against Sporting KC II on June 16.
Five of FC Tulsa's first six matches will be on the road, but nine of the final 14 will be at home at ONEOK Field. Eleven of the 16 home matches will be on Saturdays. Home game times are at 7 p.m.
There will be a rematch from Tulsa's loss in the 2020 playoffs when El Paso Locomotive FC visits ONEOK Field on Oct. 9.
Two-time USL Championship title winner Louisville City FC will visit Tulsa for the first time ever on June 19.
August's home schedule will include four first-ever visits to Tulsa by opponents -- Indy Eleven on Aug. 4, Birmingham Legion on Aug. 8, Memphis 901 FC on Aug. 25 and Atlanta United 2 on Aug. 28.
“Coming into a new conference, it’s good to start off with a few games versus familiar opponents,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a press release. “We know 100% that starting the season against Energy FC will get us boiling early. It’s important that we come out right away seeking our best but knowing we will be even better as the weeks go on.
"Away at Indy on May 8, against a traditional Eastern Conference powerhouse, will be another challenge that we are looking forward to early as well. We will do our best to get to a good level and continue to find improvements and consistency as we navigate the Eastern Conference.”
FC Tulsa's regular-season finale will be on Oct. 30 against OKC Energy FC at ONEOK Field.
2021 FC TULSA SCHEDULE
Apr. 24: at OKC Energy FC; May 1: Sporting KC II; May 8: at Indy Eleven FC; May 19: at Atlanta United FC 2; June 2: at Sporting KC II; June 6: at Birmingham Legion FC; June 16: Sporting KC II; June 19: Louisville City FC; June 25: at RGV FC Toros; July 2: at OKC Energy FC; July 10: Louisville City FC; July 17: OKC Energy FC; July 24: at Memphis USL FC; July 28: at Atlanta United FC 2; Aug. 4: Indy Eleven; Aug. 7: Birmingham Legion FC; Aug. 14: at Louisville City FC; Aug. 22: at Birmingham Legion FC; Aug. 25: Memphis USL; Aug. 28: Atlanta United FC 2; Sept. 3: at Louisville City FC; Sept. 8: Indy Eleven; Sept. 11: Birmingham Legion FC; Sept. 18: Austin Bold FC; Sept. 24: at Sporting KC II; Oct. 2: Memphis USL; Oct, 9: El Paso Locomotive FC; Oct. 16: at San Antonio FC; Oct. 20: Atlanta United FC 2; Oct. 23: at Indy Eleven FC; Oct. 27: at Memphis USL FC; Oct. 30: OKC Energy FC.