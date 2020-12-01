FC Tulsa reacquires Joaquin Rivas

Joaquin Rivas will return to FC Tulsa for the 2021 USL season after spending the past two years with Saint Louis FC.

FC Tulsa announced Rivas' signing Tuesday.

Rivas set a Tulsa season record with 12 goals in 2018 and his 17 goals over two seasons is second on the club's career list behind Sammy Ochoa's 20. Rivas had five goals and five assists in 2017 to help Tulsa reach the USL playoffs for the first time.

“Joaquín is a player that Tulsa supporters will be very familiar with and excited to see back in our team,” FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien said in a media release. “Joaquín had great years here in Tulsa, and his style of play from the wing and his ability to combine inside fits our style of play perfectly. He can create his own opportunities and also set up chances for teammates. That goal and assist capability he possesses is what we want from that position.”

Rivas, 28, missed most of 2019 due to a knee injury before helping Saint Louis reach the USL quarterfinals in 2020, and had the clinching goal in the club's playoff win.