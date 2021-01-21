FC Tulsa reacquires defender Mo Jadama; signs MLS SuperDraft pick goalkeeper Daniel Gagliardi

After a three-year absence, defender Modou “Mo” Jadama is returning to Tulsa for the 2021 USL Championship season.
On Thursday, FC Tulsa announced Jadama's signing. Jadama was a key contributor on Tulsa's first USL playoff team in 2017 as he made 28 starts and had one goal with four assists.
“Mo Jadama is a player that I’m very familiar with from his time with us,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a press release. “I have been able to follow Mo closely from his time in both Portland and Atlanta. Mo has all the attributes I’d like for a central defender, clean with passing using both feet, strong in the air attacking and defending, a great communicator, and reads situations early.
"He has the physical capabilities to match up with big or athletic strikers. With Mo back in Tulsa, we know we have another top player with us that will fight for the team.”
After the 2017 season, Jadama signed with the MLS' Portland Timbers. In 2018-19, he split time between the MLS and USL Championship's Portland Timbers 2. During the 2020 USL Championship season, he played for his hometown Atlanta United 2.
“It means a lot to sign with Tulsa,” Jadama said in a press release. “I’ve been following the team, and they’ve really done something. I feel motivated more than anything to be back again.”
Earlier this week, FC Tulsa announced the signing of goalkeeper Daniel Gagliardi, a 2020 MLS SuperDraft selection. Gagliardi, who spent last season with Fort Lauderdale CF of USL League One, was the 32nd overall pick by the Vancouver Whitecaps. Galgliardi provides goalkeeping depth behind returning starter Sean Lewis.
“Daniel is going to be a great addition to our team,” Nsien said. “Defenders want a strong reliable presence behind them, and Danny has good shot stopping ability, and good size to control his area. He will give players around him confidence to do their job. Daniel is also very composed on the ball as simple solutions in possession are important to the overall team management. We look forward to working with him.”
Gagliardi had a 20-5-4 record in five years at Florida International University.
“It’s a great honor to get this opportunity to play for FC Tulsa,” Gagliardi said in a press release. “I’m really excited to do everything that I can to help the team succeed. I just can’t wait to get started.”
In addition, FC Tulsa announced that its new Team Shop will have a soft opening at the club's downtown front office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1155 S. Elgin Ave.
“There will be a full Grand Opening and celebration of the FC Tulsa Team Shop when the weather warms up, and we feel comfortable safely and responsibly hosting fans for an outdoor party,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said. “Until then, we wanted to open up our store and give our fans the opportunity to begin shopping. We hope to see them this weekend.”