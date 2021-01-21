FC Tulsa reacquires defender Mo Jadama; signs MLS SuperDraft pick goalkeeper Daniel Gagliardi

Earlier this week, FC Tulsa announced the signing of goalkeeper Daniel Gagliardi, a 2020 MLS SuperDraft selection. Gagliardi, who spent last season with Fort Lauderdale CF of USL League One, was the 32nd overall pick by the Vancouver Whitecaps. Galgliardi provides goalkeeping depth behind returning starter Sean Lewis.

“Daniel is going to be a great addition to our team,” Nsien said. “Defenders want a strong reliable presence behind them, and Danny has good shot stopping ability, and good size to control his area. He will give players around him confidence to do their job. Daniel is also very composed on the ball as simple solutions in possession are important to the overall team management. We look forward to working with him.”

Gagliardi had a 20-5-4 record in five years at Florida International University.

“It’s a great honor to get this opportunity to play for FC Tulsa,” Gagliardi said in a press release. “I’m really excited to do everything that I can to help the team succeed. I just can’t wait to get started.”

In addition, FC Tulsa announced that its new Team Shop will have a soft opening at the club's downtown front office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1155 S. Elgin Ave.

“There will be a full Grand Opening and celebration of the FC Tulsa Team Shop when the weather warms up, and we feel comfortable safely and responsibly hosting fans for an outdoor party,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said. “Until then, we wanted to open up our store and give our fans the opportunity to begin shopping. We hope to see them this weekend.”

