FC Tulsa re-signs starting defender Matt Sheldon

Starting defender Matt Sheldon is returning for a third season with FC Tulsa.

On Tuesday, FC announced it re-signed Sheldon, who ranks ninth on the club's career list in minutes played (3,180) and eighth in starts (36). He joined Tulsa in 2019 after playing in the USL for Saint Louis FC.

“I’ve bounced around from team to team, city to city, and even country to country for most of my professional career,” Sheldon said in a press release. “To return to Tulsa for a third year now really feels like coming home to me. Instead of starting over from scratch, it feels more like continuing to build. I’m incredibly excited to return for another year.”

Sheldon started all of FC Tulsa's 16 matches in 2020 and played all but 26 minutes as helped the club reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. He produced a team-high 45 crosses and was second with 30 interceptions.

“Matt Sheldon gives us great 1v1 experience defending in the wide areas,” FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien said in a press release. “He has also consistently improved his ability to be an attacking threat for us.