 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tulsa re-signs midfielder Ciaran Winters
0 Comments

FC Tulsa re-signs midfielder Ciaran Winters

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FC Tulsa announced Wednesday the re-signing of Jenks native Ciaran Winters.

Winters, 20, made history in 2021 when the midfielder became the first FC Tulsa player to complete the pathway to pro — signing a professional contract after starting his Tulsa career as an Academy player.

“I’m over the moon to be playing in Tulsa for another year,” Winters said in a press release. “I have a special feeling about the 2022 season, and I can’t wait to make it my best one yet. I’m looking forward to getting back out in front of the fans at ONEOK Field.”

After training with FC Tulsa in 2020, Winters appeared in 10 games in '21, playing 157 minutes. FC Tulsa was 5-4-1 in those matches.

“Ciaran took huge steps forward in his growth as a professional footballer this past year,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “When we were a bit banged up early in the season, Ciaran was able to step in and get valuable minutes.

"Unfortunately, Ciaran suffered his own injuries when the other players made their way back into the team. I know Ciaran will prepare this off-season to have an incredible upcoming year, and I believe he has all the tools to really shine this year.”

Winters attended the Tulsa Soccer Academy before moving to Kansas City to play in the Sporting KC Academy system in 2018 and '19.

CiaranWinters (copy)

Winters

 Courtesy

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert