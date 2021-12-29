FC Tulsa re-signs midfielder Ciaran Winters

FC Tulsa announced Wednesday the re-signing of Jenks native Ciaran Winters.

Winters, 20, made history in 2021 when the midfielder became the first FC Tulsa player to complete the pathway to pro — signing a professional contract after starting his Tulsa career as an Academy player.

“I’m over the moon to be playing in Tulsa for another year,” Winters said in a press release. “I have a special feeling about the 2022 season, and I can’t wait to make it my best one yet. I’m looking forward to getting back out in front of the fans at ONEOK Field.”

After training with FC Tulsa in 2020, Winters appeared in 10 games in '21, playing 157 minutes. FC Tulsa was 5-4-1 in those matches.

“Ciaran took huge steps forward in his growth as a professional footballer this past year,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “When we were a bit banged up early in the season, Ciaran was able to step in and get valuable minutes.

"Unfortunately, Ciaran suffered his own injuries when the other players made their way back into the team. I know Ciaran will prepare this off-season to have an incredible upcoming year, and I believe he has all the tools to really shine this year.”

Winters attended the Tulsa Soccer Academy before moving to Kansas City to play in the Sporting KC Academy system in 2018 and '19.

