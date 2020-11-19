FC Tulsa re-signs goalkeeper Sean Lewis

FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis will return for the 2021 season after signing a multiyear contract Thursday.

Lewis, 28, played every minute of all FC Tulsa's 16 matches, including the playoffs. During the regular season, he had four shutouts, a 6-2-7 record, a 1.07 goals-against-average and finished third in the USL Championship with 51 saves.

“It’s obvious to see the impact that Sean had for FC Tulsa last year,” FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien said in a media release. “With Sean at the keeper position, you know you will have a great opportunity for three points in every match. We have secured a very important player for our club's future.”

Lewis, the first FC Tulsa player signed for 2021, joined the club in 2019.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to stay involved with this team and where we’re going,” Lewis said. “It’s always great to have a steady performance that the club recognizes and wants to keep around. It says a lot about the club’s leadership, the ownership of the club, and what they’re doing to keep us around because consistency is key with players.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.