FC Tulsa re-signs goalkeeper Austin Wormell

FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell has re-signed with his hometown club for the 2022 season.

Wormell, 23, a Bishop Kelley graduate who played for Rogers State, started in 15 of FC Tulsa's 32 regular-season games in 2021 plus the playoff match against Tampa Bay, filling in for injured Sean Lewis.

“It means everything to me to be able to wear the crest and play in front of family, friends, and fellow Tulsans," Wormell said in a press release. "As a team, we have a lot of unfinished business, and we will stop at nothing to bring a trophy to Tulsa.”

Wormell started in FC Tulsa's playoff-clinching win late in the season.

“Austin had a season to remember,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “Going into the season, we were hoping to maybe get Austin his pro debut at some point, but he obviously exceeded expectations and took his opportunity when the moments came.

"Austin's objectives this season will be ambitious and opportunistic once again, and he has the complete trust of the coaching staff and his teammates. The sky is the limit for Austin, and we look forward to an important year for his growth.”

