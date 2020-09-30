FC Tulsa rallies past OKC Energy, nears playoff berth

"It just felt like they were a little bit flat, a little bit down," Nsien said. "I knew for sure we were going to have to freshen the team up. Any time you have a guy like Cristhian or Toby at your disposal — you have a good crosser (Altamirano) and good box finisher (Uzo), so it was like, let's get these two guys on at the same time and let them do what they're good at and they were able to pull through."

Until Uzo and Altamirano subbed in, FC Tulsa had rarely threatened in the second half.

"We knew more energy was coming on to the field, more fresh legs were going to be in there," FC Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois said. "We just knew if we could get it in the box to him (Uzo), good things would happen."

OKC jumped ahead 1-0 on MSL veteran Cordell Cato's breakaway goal off Rafael Garcia's long pass in the 12th minute. Tulsa tied it three minutes later on Marlon's header inside the right post off a cross from Matt Sheldon.

The Energy snapped a 1-1 halftime tie on Tucker Stephenson's goal in the 57th minute -- just a few moments after Energy coach John Pascarella received a red card. The Energy's two goals matched their total from their previous 10 games.