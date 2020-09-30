FC Tulsa rallies past OKC Energy, nears playoff berth

Late in the second half Wednesday night, FC Tulsa desperately needed a spark to avoid a critical loss to OKC Energy FC.
Toby Uzo and Cristhian Altamirano were then subbed in and provided the needed heroics. Uzo scored twice — both goals assisted by Altamirano — as FC Tulsa prevailed 3-2 before 2,320 fans at ONEOK Field.
After the match, FC Tulsa players celebrated with fans as Uzo banged the drum and season scoring leader Dario Suarez raised the Wrench that goes to the winner of the Black Gold Derby that is determined by the Tulsa-OKC season series. Tulsa and OKC played to a pair of 1-1 draws in their other two matches this season. It's the first time since 2017 and only the second time in six years that Tulsa won the BGD.
The victory also gives FC Tulsa (5-2-7, 22 points) a three-point lead over Austin Bold FC in the battle for the United Soccer League Group D's second and final playoff berth. Tulsa has a potential two matches remaining and Austin only one after the Bold's 2-0 loss to Rio Grande Valley FC on Wednesday. Tulsa can clinch a playoff berth with a draw or win when it hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night.
But Wednesday's victory over the Energy (1-7-7, 10 points), which is now winless in its last 12 games, didn't come easily.
FC Tulsa never led until Uzo scored on a header in the 88th minute. His first goal of the season, also on a header, came nine minutes earlier and tied it at 2, immediately after being subbed in with Altamirano during a hydration break when coach Michael Nsien was concerned about his players' body language.
"It just felt like they were a little bit flat, a little bit down," Nsien said. "I knew for sure we were going to have to freshen the team up. Any time you have a guy like Cristhian or Toby at your disposal — you have a good crosser (Altamirano) and good box finisher (Uzo), so it was like, let's get these two guys on at the same time and let them do what they're good at and they were able to pull through."
Until Uzo and Altamirano subbed in, FC Tulsa had rarely threatened in the second half.
"We knew more energy was coming on to the field, more fresh legs were going to be in there," FC Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois said. "We just knew if we could get it in the box to him (Uzo), good things would happen."
OKC jumped ahead 1-0 on MSL veteran Cordell Cato's breakaway goal off Rafael Garcia's long pass in the 12th minute. Tulsa tied it three minutes later on Marlon's header inside the right post off a cross from Matt Sheldon.
The Energy snapped a 1-1 halftime tie on Tucker Stephenson's goal in the 57th minute -- just a few moments after Energy coach John Pascarella received a red card. The Energy's two goals matched their total from their previous 10 games.
At that point, it didn't look promising for FC Tulsa, which then pulled off its first comeback win of the season.
"We struggled to find our rhythm," Nsien said. "But just the mental fortitude, I'm really happy for the players, they were able to come back and do a job. Im proud for Toby, proud for Cristhian, they have come in and done a good job over the last couple games they've subbed in."
FC Tulsa 3, OKC Energy FC 2
OKC Energy;1;1—;2
Tulsa;-1;2;—;3
Goals: OKC, Cato 1 (Garcia) 12'; Stephenson 1 (Hernandez) 57'; Tulsa, Marlon 2 (Sheldon) 15', Uzo 1 (Altamirano) 79', Uzo 2 (Altamirano) 88'. Shots: OKC 14, Tulsa 15. Saves: OKC, Laurendi 1; Tulsa, Lewis 5. Fouls: OKC 23, Tulsa 16. Red card: OKC, coach Pascarella. Yellow cards: OKC, Chavez, Taravel, Amico, Ellis-Hayden; Tulsa, Chapman-Page, Bird. A: 2,320.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!