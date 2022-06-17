FC Tulsa promotes Donovan Ricketts to interim head coach, replacing Michael Nsien

FC Tulsa's disappointing start this season has cost Michael Nsien his head coaching job.

On Friday, FC Tulsa announced that assistant Donovan Ricketts was elevated to interim head coach, replacing Nsien.

Ricketts, 45, played in the MLS from 2009-15 and twice was the league's goalkeeper of the year. He has been with Tulsa since 2017. Rickett initially joined the franchise as a player-coach, but didn't appear in a game.

He made 100 appearances for the Jamaica National Team and was a member of its 1998 World Cup squad.

Nsien, 40, has led Tulsa since a coaching change in June 2018. He guided FC Tulsa into the USL Championship playoffs in 2020 and '21. The team had high expectations going into this season, but is out of playoff position with a 4-8-3 record that includes going 1-6-3 in the past 10 matches.

FC Tulsa has a 12-game road winless streak that includes a scoreless draw Wednesday at New York Red Bulls II, which has the league's worst record. FC Tulsa is on a streak of three consecutive draws.

Although FC Tulsa hasn't allowed a goal in the past 253 minutes, it has scored only three in the past five games.

“We never take a change in personnel lightly, and this decision was an especially difficult one because of how much respect we have for Mike,” FC Tulsa owner Ryan Craft said in a media release.

“However, we at FC Tulsa aspire to compete for championships year in and year out. As stewards of this franchise, it’s our responsibility to ensure we are keeping FC Tulsa on that path. We thank Mike for always representing the city and this franchise with integrity and passion and know that he will have nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

FC Tulsa's next match is Wednesday at Memphis before returning home June 25 against Charleston. That match will be the halfway point of the season.

FC Tulsa will host a "Soccer Saturday" at Philbrook from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday with casual outdoor pick-up matches on the fields at Philbrook Gardens. The event is free to all Philbrook members and youth 17 and younger. All activities are also available at no extra cost to those with a General Admission pass to Philbrook on Saturday. Go to fctulsa.com for more information on purchasing advanced GA tickets, as capacity is limited.

