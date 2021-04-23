FC Tulsa preview: Storylines, players to watch, roster, schedule

THREE STORYLINES

Higher expectations: FC Tulsa, after finishing far out of playoff contention in 2018 and '19, entered last year with a goal of making the playoffs. Expectations are much higher going into this season after going 6-2-7 in 2020 and reaching the postseason for only the second time in six years. Coach Michael Nsien said, "If we approach every game with a winning mentality, we should have a home playoff game." FC Tulsa has never played at home during the playoffs.

New conference, new opponents: With FC Tulsa moving to the Eastern Conference, 28 of its 32 games will be played against its seven Central Division rivals. Five of the seven will be teams that are new to Tulsa -- Atlanta United 2, Birmingham Legion FC, Indy Eleven, Memphis 901 FC and powerhouse Louisville City FC, which won the USL in 2017 and '18, lost in the '19 title game, and lost in the '20 conference finals.

Can Kiesewetter, Rivas provide a scoring boost? Will the off-season additions of Jerome Kiesewetter and Joaquin Rivas provide a scoring lift that will enable FC Tulsa to make a deep playoff run?