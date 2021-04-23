FC Tulsa preview: Storylines, players to watch, roster, schedule

THREE STORYLINES
Higher expectations: FC Tulsa, after finishing far out of playoff contention in 2018 and '19, entered last year with a goal of making the playoffs. Expectations are much higher going into this season after going 6-2-7 in 2020 and reaching the postseason for only the second time in six years. Coach Michael Nsien said, "If we approach every game with a winning mentality, we should have a home playoff game." FC Tulsa has never played at home during the playoffs.
New conference, new opponents: With FC Tulsa moving to the Eastern Conference, 28 of its 32 games will be played against its seven Central Division rivals. Five of the seven will be teams that are new to Tulsa -- Atlanta United 2, Birmingham Legion FC, Indy Eleven, Memphis 901 FC and powerhouse Louisville City FC, which won the USL in 2017 and '18, lost in the '19 title game, and lost in the '20 conference finals.
Can Kiesewetter, Rivas provide a scoring boost? Will the off-season additions of Jerome Kiesewetter and Joaquin Rivas provide a scoring lift that will enable FC Tulsa to make a deep playoff run?
Kiesewetter returns to USL Championship, where he scored 10 goals in his first 10 matches for El Paso in 2019 -- his 10th goal came on a penalty kick in a win over Tulsa at ONEOK Field. In 2020, he played for Major League Soccer expansion club Miami CF, and also was loaned to the club's USL League One team, Fort Lauderdale CF. Rivas set a Tulsa season record with 12 goals in 2018 and his 17 goals over two seasons is second on the club’s career list behind Sammy Ochoa’s 20. Spent past two seasons with Saint Louis FC, where he had three goals and 10 assists in 21 appearances.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Eric Bird, midfielder: Started 14 of Tulsa's 16 games last year. Both his goals were game-winners — against Saint Louis FC and San Antonio. This will be his sixth season in the USL — was with Harrisburg in 2015 and Rio Grande Valley from 2016-19. Also appeared in six MLS matches with Houston in '18.
Bradley Bourgeois, defender: Promoted from vice captain to captain this year. Tulsa's two playoff berths have been in his two seasons with the club — 2017 and '20. Played in three NCAA tournaments for the University of Tulsa. Along with Kevin Garcia and Sean Lewis were the only three players to play in every minute of FC Tulsa's 2020 season.
Jorge Luis Corrales, defender: Spent the past three years in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire FC and Montreal CF. In 2017, Corrales had a goal and two assists as he played in 30 matches with 28 starts for Tulsa before signing with Chicago late in the season. In three MLS seasons, Corrales made 48 regular-season appearances and one in the playoffs with Montreal in 2020.
Rodrigo da Costa, midfielder: Named as vice captain. In 2019, was among the USL's scoring leaders with nine goals and 13 assists in 33 matches, but last year dropped off to three goals and two assists in 15 matches. Scored in FC's first two games and last two games (including playoffs).
Sean Lewis, goalkeeper: Selected as the team's MVP in 2020. During the regular season, he had four shutouts, a 6-2-7 record, a 1.07 goals-against-average and finished third in the USL Championship with 51 saves. Was 5-4-7 with a 1.91 GAA in 16 games for Tulsa in 2019. This will be his fifth USL season.
Dario Suarez, forward: Nicknamed "Super Dario," he had eight goals in 16 matches (including playoffs) for Tulsa, ranking among the USL Championship's top 10 scorers last season. His '20 season ranks him first in club history in goals per match (minimum of five matches played).
ROSTER
No.;Player;Age;Pos.
1;Sean Lewis;29;GK
2;Kevin Garcia;30;D
4;Mo Jadama;27;D
5;Leo Folla;26;D
7;Stanley Oganbor;22;F
9;Jerome Kiesewetter;28;F
10;Marlon Santos;25;F
11;Joaquin Rivas;28;F
12;Daniel Gagliardi;24;GK
13;Matt Sheldon;28;D
16;Rodrigo da Costa;27;MF
17;Martin Martinez-Leyva;17;F
18;Solomon Kwambe;27;D
20;Ciaran Winters;19;MF
21;Kembo Kibato;20;MF
22;Bradley Bourgeois;27;D
24;Tony Mota;18;MF
26;Jorge Luis Corrales;29;D
30;Lebo Moloto;30;MF
31;Austin Wormell;22;GK
33;Lucas Coutinho;27;MF
44;Eric Bird;28;MF
77;Michael Cunningham;30;F
92;Dario Suarez;28;F
99;Raphael Ayagwa;23;MF
Head coach: Michael Nsien
First assistant: Donovan Ricketts
Assistant: Nemanja Vukovic
Assistant: Cyprian Hedrick
2021 SCHEDULE
April 24: at OKC Energy FC; May 1: Sporting KC II; May 8: at Indy Eleven FC; May 19: at Atlanta United FC 2; June 2: at Sporting KC II; June 6: at Birmingham Legion FC; June 16: Sporting KC II; June 19: Louisville City FC; June 25: at RGV FC Toros; July 2: at OKC Energy FC; July 10: Louisville City FC; July 17: OKC Energy FC; July 24: at Memphis USL FC; July 28: at Atlanta United FC 2; Aug. 4: Indy Eleven; Aug. 7: Birmingham Legion FC; Aug. 14: at Louisville City FC; Aug. 22: at Birmingham Legion FC; Aug. 25: Memphis USL; Aug. 28: Atlanta United FC 2; Sept. 3: at Louisville City FC; Sept. 8: Indy Eleven; Sept. 11: Birmingham Legion FC; Sept. 18: Austin Bold FC; Sept. 24: at Sporting KC II; Oct. 2: Memphis USL; Oct. 9: El Paso Locomotive FC; Oct. 16: at San Antonio FC; Oct. 20: Atlanta United FC 2; Oct. 23: at Indy Eleven FC; Oct. 27: at Memphis USL FC; Oct. 30: OKC Energy FC. Nov. 6: Playoffs begin. Nov. 28: USL Championship Final.
Note: All matches televised by KMYT My41.