FC Tulsa prepares for second preseason trip

FC Tulsa will continue its preseason schedule with two matches in Texas.

On Saturday, FC Tulsa will visit San Antonio FC at 1 p.m. at Toyota Field and then meet Houston Dynamo 2 at Houston Sports Park at 11 a.m. Monday.

San Antonio is a familiar USL Championship opponent while Houston Dynamo 2 is in the new MLS Next Pro league. San Antonio defeated Houston 2-1 on Sunday.

FC Tulsa opened the preseason with two losses in Tucson. The team then returned to Tulsa and has practiced inside Titan Sports and Performance Center the past two days after snow and ice arrived.

"It'll be good to get back to warmer weather," FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird said.

Preseason or early season trips often help teams develop chemistry.

"That the idea behind all these preseason trips to get all the guys in one place at one time and force us to be around each other," Bird said. "There have been a number of opportunities to kind of hang out and do our thing off the pitch, to get to know the personalities.