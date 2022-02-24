FC Tulsa prepares for second preseason trip

FC Tulsa will continue its preseason schedule with two matches in Texas.
On Saturday, FC Tulsa will visit San Antonio FC at 1 p.m. at Toyota Field and then meet Houston Dynamo 2 at Houston Sports Park at 11 a.m. Monday.
San Antonio is a familiar USL Championship opponent while Houston Dynamo 2 is in the new MLS Next Pro league. San Antonio defeated Houston 2-1 on Sunday.
FC Tulsa opened the preseason with two losses in Tucson. The team then returned to Tulsa and has practiced inside Titan Sports and Performance Center the past two days after snow and ice arrived.
"It'll be good to get back to warmer weather," FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird said.
Preseason or early season trips often help teams develop chemistry.
"That the idea behind all these preseason trips to get all the guys in one place at one time and force us to be around each other," Bird said. "There have been a number of opportunities to kind of hang out and do our thing off the pitch, to get to know the personalities.
"That kind of helps you on the field to know their tendencies, the type of person they are and how to motivate them. It's been really good, really positive so far."
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien also is looking forward to the trip and better weather.
"It'll be good to get out of town," Nsien said. "And it will be good to see what emerges from another competitive weekend."
The San Antonio game Saturday will be the only one of FC Tulsa's five preseason matches that will be played in a team's stadium with fans attending.
"It's more realistic," Nsien said. "Their fans will be behind them. We've always had a good rivalry with San Antonio."
Nsien said that while he would like to see wins, a big goal of the weekend is for players competing for starting jobs to be able to play at least 75 minutes.
New FC Tulsa midfielder Petar Čuić likes the progress the team is showing.
"Second game you saw improvement," Cuic said. "We're moving in the right direction."
FC Tulsa's final preseason match will be at 2 p.m. March 5 when it hosts Sporting KC II at Titan.
The regular-season opener is March 12 at Charleston Battery, and the home opener is March 19 against Birmingham Legion FC at ONEOK Field.