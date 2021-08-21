 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tulsa prepares for early Birmingham Legion attack
0 Comments
FC TULSA PREVIEW

FC Tulsa prepares for early Birmingham Legion attack

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FC Tulsa vs Birmingham Legion FC

FC Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas passes the ball over Birmingham Legion FC's Eli Crognale during their Aug. 7 match at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Up next: 4 p.m. Sunday at Birmingham Legion FC, BBVA Field, Birmingham, Alabama

Records: FC Tulsa 7-9-1, 22 points (fifth place, USL Central Division); Birmingham Legion, 10-5-3, 33 points (second place, Central Division)

TV: My41/ESPN+

Season series: Tied 1-1

Next home match: Wednesday vs. Memphis 901 FC, 7:05 p.m.

Notable: FC Tulsa, in a 1-5 tailspin, handed Birmingham the only loss (Aug. 7 in Tulsa) during its current 3-1-2 stretch. "I’m sure Birmingham, at home now, will want some vengeance to come back," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "I’m sure they will be wanting to start really fast, so it’s important that we get out of traps really fast ourselves and manage those early 10-15 minutes and ease into the game and start some dominance after that.” ... FC Tulsa's Rodrigo da Costa is an MVP nominee by the USL for the 2021 Fans' Choice Midseason Awards. Birmingham has two nominees — Nico Brett (MVP) and Matt Van Oekel (Goalkeeper of the Year). ... Four of the seven goals in the teams' first two meetings came after the 75th minute.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News