FC Tulsa prepares for early Birmingham Legion attack

Notable: FC Tulsa, in a 1-5 tailspin, handed Birmingham the only loss (Aug. 7 in Tulsa) during its current 3-1-2 stretch. "I’m sure Birmingham, at home now, will want some vengeance to come back," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "I’m sure they will be wanting to start really fast, so it’s important that we get out of traps really fast ourselves and manage those early 10-15 minutes and ease into the game and start some dominance after that.” ... FC Tulsa's Rodrigo da Costa is an MVP nominee by the USL for the 2021 Fans' Choice Midseason Awards. Birmingham has two nominees — Nico Brett (MVP) and Matt Van Oekel (Goalkeeper of the Year). ... Four of the seven goals in the teams' first two meetings came after the 75th minute.