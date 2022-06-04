FC Tulsa plays to rare scoreless draw at ONEOK Field

Last year, Kyle Murphy scored two game-winning goals against FC Tulsa when he played for Memphis 901 FC.

On Saturday night, Murphy came very close to defeating FC Tulsa again with his new team, The Miami FC.

During stoppage time in a scoreless tie, Murphy’s header from the right side of the 6-yard box went off the inside of the left post and was corralled by goalkeeper Austin Wormell before the ball crossed the goal line.

“I think I just blew on it, tried to push it to the post,” Wormell said with a smile. “That was a close one for sure. A big sigh of relief, once it hit the post I just tried to find it as quick as I could, and luckily it didn’t cross the line.”

A few moments later, former FC Tulsa defender Callum Chapman-Page’s header was saved by Wormell and that sealed a 0-0 draw before 3,506 fans at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa (4-8-2) tied both matches on the homestand after losing six of the seven previous games. For FC Tulsa, the shutout was its first since the third match of the season.

“A clean sheet tonight, it’s been quite a while since our team has had one of those,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “So hat’s off to him (Wormell). When the game called for him to do his job, he did his job.”

FC Tulsa allowed only one goal in the two matches after giving up nine in the previous two.

“I think we dug deep again,” said Wormell, whose two starts in the past four days were his first of the USL Championship season. “Unfortunately we just couldn’t find that final ball into the net, but it was a good step and we’re starting to lock it down on the defense and people are starting to step up and are playing big time right now. We’re moving in the right direction.”

Nsien added, “I think he deserves a lot of credit coming in two games in a short spurt and conceding only one goal, I think any keeper would be happy with that. I was very happy with his decision making.”

It was FC Tulsa’s first scoreless tie since July 2, 2021, at OKC Energy and it was the first 0-0 game at ONEOK Field since the 2020 home opener against San Antonio FC. Miami goalkeeper Connor Sparrow recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season, second in the league, as he came up with five saves. FC Miami (5-4-5) has allowed only 12 goals this season.

During the opening two minutes, Tulsa’s Brian Brown had two close-range scoring chances. His first, from a cross by Bradley Bourgeois, was a header that was saved by a diving Sparrow. His second was fired wide left.

In the seventh minute, Miami produced a wild flurry as Wormell made two saves on close-range shots from Bolu Akinyode and Mark Segbers, who ended the sequence when he fired wide left.

“The guy (Akinyode) got the through ball and luckily it hit my arm,” Wormell said. “And then I kind of went for a little spin there and luckily I was able to find it again. The defense was big tonight.”

Tulsa’s Rodrigo da Costa fired a shot off the crossbar in the 11th minute.

Late in the first half, Tulsa’s JJ Williams had three promising shots, two were saved by Sparrow and another on a header went wide.

In the 72nd minute, Sparrow made a leaping save to rob da Costa from 20 yards. During the last few moments before stoppage time, Tulsa’s Dario Suarez narrowly missed high from 20 yards and Bourgeois missed high and wide on a header.

FC Tulsa’s next match is June 15 at New York Red Bulls II.

FC TULSA 0, THE MIAMI FC 0

Miami 0 0 — 0

Tulsa 0 0 — 0

Shots: Miami 14, Tulsa 16. Saves: Miami, Sparrow 5; Tulsa, Wormell 3. Fouls: Miami 18, Tulsa 12. Yellow cards: Miami (2) Chapman-Page, Sorto; Tulsa (3), Diz Pe, Bird, Kibato. A: 3,506.

