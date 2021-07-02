FC Tulsa plays to a draw against OKC Energy

FC Tulsa, OKC Energy battle to draw

OKLAHOMA CITY -- OKC Energy controlled the first half, FC Tulsa controlled the second half, and the result was a 0-0 tie Friday night at Taft Stadium in the second game of the season of the Black Gold Derby.

The Energy missed a chance in the 59th minute when a volley shot by Villyan Bijev went wide left.

Tulsa's best chance came in the 80th minute on a corner kick by Rodrigo da Costa, but Joaquin Rivas' header was just wide right.

Records: FC Tulsa 5-4-1, 16 points (3rd place, USL Central Division); OKC Energy FC 3-4-5, 14 points (5th place, USL Central Division)

Up next: FC Tulsa hosts Louisville at ONEOK Field at 7 p.m. July 10.

FC Tulsa 0, OKC Energy 0

FC Tulsa;0;0;--;0

OKC Energy;0;0;--;0

