FC Tulsa plays to a draw against OKC Energy

FC Tulsa, OKC Energy battle to draw
OKLAHOMA CITY -- OKC Energy controlled the first half, FC Tulsa controlled the second half, and the result was a 0-0 tie Friday night at Taft Stadium in the second game of the season of the Black Gold Derby.
The Energy missed a chance in the 59th minute when a volley shot by Villyan Bijev went wide left.
Tulsa's best chance came in the 80th minute on a corner kick by Rodrigo da Costa, but Joaquin Rivas' header was just wide right.
Records: FC Tulsa 5-4-1, 16 points (3rd place, USL Central Division); OKC Energy FC 3-4-5, 14 points (5th place, USL Central Division)
Up next: FC Tulsa hosts Louisville at ONEOK Field at 7 p.m. July 10.
FC Tulsa 0, OKC Energy 0
FC Tulsa;0;0;--;0
OKC Energy;0;0;--;0
-- From staff reports