 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tulsa plays to a draw against OKC Energy
0 Comments

FC Tulsa plays to a draw against OKC Energy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FC Tulsa, OKC Energy battle to draw

OKLAHOMA CITY -- OKC Energy controlled the first half, FC Tulsa controlled the second half, and the result was a 0-0 tie Friday night at Taft Stadium in the second game of the season of the Black Gold Derby.

The Energy missed a chance in the 59th minute when a volley shot by Villyan Bijev went wide left.

Tulsa's best chance came in the 80th minute on a corner kick by Rodrigo da Costa, but Joaquin Rivas' header was just wide right.

Records: FC Tulsa 5-4-1, 16 points (3rd place, USL Central Division); OKC Energy FC 3-4-5, 14 points (5th place, USL Central Division)

Up next: FC Tulsa hosts Louisville at ONEOK Field at 7 p.m. July 10.

FC Tulsa 0, OKC Energy 0

FC Tulsa;0;0;--;0

OKC Energy;0;0;--;0

-- From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News