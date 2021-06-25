FC Tulsa picks up road win at Rio Grande Valley

Rio Grande Valley FC controlled most of the game, but FC Tulsa made the most of its chances as it picked up three points on the road with a 2-1 win Friday night at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, Texas.

Rodrigo da Costa scored twice to lead FC Tulsa past the first-place team in the USL Mountain Division.

FC Tulsa struck first in the 22nd minute with a shock by da Costa off an assist by Dario Suarez.

FC Tulsa made it 2-0 in the second half in the 60th minute when Suarez collected the ball with his chest, moved it to his feet and passed it back to Kembo Kibato, who fed it to da Costa, who fired it home with his left foot.

Former Bishop Kelley star Austin Wormell drew his first start at goalie for FC Tulsa and turned back chance after chance by the Toros.

RGV's Babourcarr Njie scored in the second minute of stoppage time to make it 2-1, and Tulsa managed to run out the clock after that.

FC Tulsa improved to 5-4-0 with 15 points to move into third place in the USL Central Division while Rio Grande Valley FC Toros fell to 5-3-2 with 17 points and remained in first in the Mountain Division.

FC Tulsa next plays on the road against the OKC Energy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.