FC Tulsa opens season with win at OKC

Joaquín Rivas scored two first-half goals Saturday night as FC Tulsa won the first edition of the 2021 Black Gold Derby, 3-1 over OKC Energy FC in Oklahoma City.

On his 100th career USL Championship regular season appearance, Rivas scored a first-half brace, the opener a blast from right in front of the net, the second a long-range looping chip over OKC keeper C.J. Cochran.

It was all FC Tulsa from the jump as the visitors were in control of the opening 45 minutes, totaling 7 shots, including both goals and a try from Matt Sheldon that hit the post.

OKC fought back in the second half, pressuring Tulsa and controlling possession. It paid off in the 76th minute off a set piece from Villyan Bijev. The free kick found the head of the on-rushing Connor Donovan who put it far post and behind keeper Sean Lewis.

It didn’t take long for FC Tulsa to punch right back and seal the win. Dario Suárez deflected a long ball into the box from defender Mo Jadama right to Cochran. Cochran made the initial save, Suárez stuck with the play, finding the match-sealing goal.