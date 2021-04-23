FC Tulsa opens season with Black Gold Derby battle in OKC

"It's key to bring players back that understand what we want to do, how we want to do it and the standard I set for the team," Nsien said. "And to add quality players on top of that, good professionals, the new guys are able to adapt much easier ... the players that have been here can help them adjust to what we want from the team."

The only one of the top 12 who didn't return was Ariel Martinez. On Thursday, it was announced that defender Bradley Bourgeois was promoted to succeed Martinez as captain. Bourgeois was vice captain last year — a position now filled by Rodrigo da Costa.

"We just wanted to see continuity from season to season," Nsien said. "We felt like last season was relatively good in terms of leadership, and we wanted to continue with that. Bradley now takes a step up. His job is to hold the players accountable and keep the standard really high. Rodrigo [da Costa] has been with me since the early days so he knows how we want to work, knows the expectation, knows where we come from and where we are at today."