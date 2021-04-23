FC Tulsa opens season with Black Gold Derby battle in OKC

While FC Tulsa was one of USL Championship's most pleasant surprises last season, OKC Energy FC was perhaps the biggest disappointment with the league's worst record.
On Saturday, the teams open the 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City's Taft Stadium.
Although FC Tulsa was 6-2-7 last year while OKC Energy was 1-8-7, two of the three matches in the season series were draws while Tulsa won 3-2 in the third game to capture the Black Gold Derby.
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien expects another competitive battle with the Energy.
"It’s always important to get off to a good start in the season," Nsien said. "I can’t think of anyone better to go and compete against and get the passion and the rivalry and the season kicked off at the right speed than Oklahoma City.
“I would say they have added some dynamic players. They also lost some. In terms of the general management of the team, it seems like they have gone with a similar profile of the player. The players they were able to retain should also help the continuity. Overall it’s a similar style of play.”
FC Tulsa enters a season with its most continuity ever as 11 of the top 12 players in minutes played return for 2020. Nsien sees that as an advantage as he compares his club to where it was going into last year's opener — a 1-1 draw at Sacramento — its lone match before the COVID pandemic suspended the season for four months.
"It's key to bring players back that understand what we want to do, how we want to do it and the standard I set for the team," Nsien said. "And to add quality players on top of that, good professionals, the new guys are able to adapt much easier ... the players that have been here can help them adjust to what we want from the team."
The only one of the top 12 who didn't return was Ariel Martinez. On Thursday, it was announced that defender Bradley Bourgeois was promoted to succeed Martinez as captain. Bourgeois was vice captain last year — a position now filled by Rodrigo da Costa.
"We just wanted to see continuity from season to season," Nsien said. "We felt like last season was relatively good in terms of leadership, and we wanted to continue with that. Bradley now takes a step up. His job is to hold the players accountable and keep the standard really high. Rodrigo [da Costa] has been with me since the early days so he knows how we want to work, knows the expectation, knows where we come from and where we are at today."
Nsien added about Bourgeois: "He’s consistent, which is leadership. You can’t show up one day and hold people accountable and then two days later the atmosphere is too relaxed, and players are getting away with things. We have a bunch of professional players. In terms of management, it won’t be so difficult, but we need to improve every single day. That’s his job, to keep the players consistent.”
Tulsa has reached the playoffs in both of Bourgeois' seasons with the team in 2017 and '20.
“I’m honored and privileged to wear the armband this year and represent this club," Bourgeois said. "We have so many leaders on this team. My only goal is to continue my role on this team and empower the guys on the team, those leaders, and make this team the best it can be.”
On Friday, FC Tulsa announced it added retired defender Cyprian Hedrick as an assistant coach. Hedrick was Tulsa's captain in 2019 and also was with the club last year. He spent 2014-16 with the Energy. Hedrick played in 167 USL Championship matches.
“Adding Cyprian to our staff, we see an opportunity for him to help our Academy players,” Nsien said in a press release. “He’s had a great career and can show our players entering the professional game how to take the right approach to making a career out of soccer.”