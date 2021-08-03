FC Tulsa opens homestand Wednesday

Notable: FC Tulsa will play 11 of its final 18 regular-season matches at home, starting with the two this week that will end the first half of the schedule. FC Tulsa won 2-0 at Indy Eleven on May 8 and lost 2-1 at Birmingham Legion FC on Jan. 8. ... FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said about the urgency of trying to snap a three-game losing streak: “Of course, every game is important. I think we are losing our games in hand with the guys that are underneath us, so before we were looking at chasing the guys at the top. But now, we are looking over our shoulder a little bit. The games at home are important. We have dropped a couple there, so we really have to tighten things up.” ... Nsien on Jason Johnson, who was acquired from Austin Bold FC on Monday, "We believe the team needed a different type of striker profile to vary our attack. Jason will give us a vertical threat, and opponents will have to consider how high they can defend up the field because Jason can exploit space behind. He is also very good at holding the ball and allowing the team to gain space higher up the field. I'm looking forward to bringing him into our team as he’s known to be very hard working and an exceptional teammate."