 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tulsa opens homestand Wednesday
0 Comments
FC Tulsa update

FC Tulsa opens homestand Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

FC Tulsa's Marlon Santos (left) celebrates with teammate Rodrigo da Costa after scoring a goal during their most recent win July 10 against Louisville City FC at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Up next: 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Indy Eleven; 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Birmingham Legion FC, ONEOK Field

Records: FC Tulsa 6-7-1, 19 points (3rd place, USL Central Division); Indy Eleven 4-6-4, 16 points (7th place, USL Central Division); Birmingham Legion FC 8-4-2, 26 points, 2nd place, USL Central Division)

Promotions: Fireworks after the games. For Wednesday's match, fans can receive $5 off their tickets with a donation of school supplies at the gate as part of Project School Supplies Night. The donations will help Restore Hope Ministries provide school supplies to children. Donation bins will be located at ONEOK Field's entrance gates.

TV: My41/ESPN-Plus

Notable: FC Tulsa will play 11 of its final 18 regular-season matches at home, starting with the two this week that will end the first half of the schedule. FC Tulsa won 2-0 at Indy Eleven on May 8 and lost 2-1 at Birmingham Legion FC on Jan. 8. ... FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said about the urgency of trying to snap a three-game losing streak: “Of course, every game is important. I think we are losing our games in hand with the guys that are underneath us, so before we were looking at chasing the guys at the top. But now, we are looking over our shoulder a little bit. The games at home are important. We have dropped a couple there, so we really have to tighten things up.” ... Nsien on Jason Johnson, who was acquired from Austin Bold FC on Monday, "We believe the team needed a different type of striker profile to vary our attack. Jason will give us a vertical threat, and opponents will have to consider how high they can defend up the field because Jason can exploit space behind. He is also very good at holding the ball and allowing the team to gain space higher up the field. I'm looking forward to bringing him into our team as he’s known to be very hard working and an exceptional teammate."

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the Olympic sports with the hight risk of serious injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News