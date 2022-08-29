FC Tulsa names Columbus Crew assistant Blair Gavin as next head coach

Columbus Crew assistant coach Blair Gavin will be FC Tulsa's head coach next season.

FC Tulsa announced Gavin's hiring on Monday afternoon.

Gavin will join Tulsa when the current season ends. Donovan Ricketts will remain as Tulsa's interim head coach through the remainder of the season. Tulsa is 6-5-1 since Ricketts succeeded Michael Nsien in mid-June and has seven regular-season games remaining.

"I am very honored and humbled to be able to represent FC Tulsa," Gavin said in a media release. "This is an opportunity that doesn't come often, and I am so thankful for the FC Tulsa leadership to entrust me with this project. My goal is to add a positive impact in the community by establishing a team who represents the badge with relentless passion. For Tulsa."

Gavin, 33, was a first-round choice (10th overall) by Chivas USA in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft after a standout collegiate career with Akron. He also was with New England, Seattle and Atlanta during his five MLS seasons as a player.

Gavin is returning to USL Championship, where he played for Portland Timbers 2 in 2015 before spending the next five seasons with Phoenix Rising FC from 2016-20 -- the first two as a player and the last three as an assistant. Gavin went 3-0 as Phoenix's interim head coach late in the '20 season, including two playoff wins.

Phoenix posted a 54-16-14 record during Gavin's three years as a coach, reaching the title game in '18 and 20.

FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr was in Phoenix's front office during Gavin's time with the Rising.

“I want to thank the candidates from around the world who expressed interest in this position and our club," said FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr. "Ultimately, Blair checked all the boxes we were looking for and we are thrilled to welcome him to Tulsa. From the outset, we wanted an individual who had intimate knowledge of the USL, and having played and coached in the USL Championship along with MLS, Blair checked those boxes.

"In addition, we were looking for someone who could relate with both our veterans and younger players, and we think we’ve found that with Blair. Our supporters will enjoy the entertaining, attack-minded style of soccer that Blair and his staff will implement.

Gavin is in his second season with the Crew.

“I would like to personally thank Blair for all the work he put into our club over the past two seasons and want to congratulate him for this opportunity. I am confident he will make an excellent head coach in his new role,” said Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter. “Through the end of this year, Blair will continue to be a valuable member of our staff and integral to our video analysis, training and match preparation.

"I have known Blair for a long time, and it’s been rewarding watching him grow from an MLS player to coach, so naturally I am excited for what’s ahead in this next step of his career. I also look forward to his continued contributions as we close out the regular season and push for our postseason goals.”