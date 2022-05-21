 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa match postponed due to COVID-19

FC Tulsa's match with Hartford Athletic today has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 positive test results. 

"Due to several positive COVID-19 test results within the FC Tulsa squad, tonight’s home match at ONEOK Field against Hartford Athletic has been postponed." FC Tulsa said in a press release. "A new date for the match will be announced in the coming days."

The club said tickets for tonight's match will be valid for the make-up date.

The club also announced that the pre-match concert by King Cabbage Brass Band will also no longer take place. Possible rescheduling will be announced later.

Fan can email tickets@fctulsa.com for questions related to tickets for tonight's match

