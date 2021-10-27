FC Tulsa loses third-place showdown on late goal at Memphis

Memphis 901 FC’s Kyle Murphy is one of USL Championship’s leading scorers, and he was the difference in Wednesday night’s showdown with FC Tulsa for third place in the Central Division.

Murphy’s tiebreaking goal in the 75th minute lifted Memphis past visiting FC Tulsa 3-2 on a rainy and windy night at AutoZone Park.

As a result, Memphis (13-10-8, 47 points) clinches third in the Central, while FC Tulsa (13-13-5, 44 points) settles for fourth and will visit USL points leader Tampa Bay in a playoff opener next week. FC Tulsa will host OKC Energy FC in the regular-season finale Saturday.

FC Tulsa tied the game at 2 on an own goal in the 74th minute. Bradley Bourgeois’ shot went off the left post to Dario Suarez, whose shot deflected off of two Memphis players and into the net.

However, only 25 seconds later, Murphy converted from close range on Mark Segbers’ cross to regain the lead, and FC Tulsa didn’t come close to scoring the rest of the game. FC Tulsa didn’t have a shot on goal in the second half and only three for the match. Murphy’s 19 goals are fourth in the league.

On the other hand, Memphis had 11 shots on goal, and goalkeeper Austin Wormell kept FC Tulsa in the match with several dazzling saves.