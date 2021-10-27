FC Tulsa loses third-place showdown on late goal at Memphis

Memphis 901 FC’s Kyle Murphy is one of USL Championship’s leading scorers, and he was the difference in Wednesday night’s showdown with FC Tulsa for third place in the Central Division.
Murphy’s tiebreaking goal in the 75th minute lifted Memphis past visiting FC Tulsa 3-2 on a rainy and windy night at AutoZone Park.
As a result, Memphis (13-10-8, 47 points) clinches third in the Central, while FC Tulsa (13-13-5, 44 points) settles for fourth and will visit USL points leader Tampa Bay in a playoff opener next week. FC Tulsa will host OKC Energy FC in the regular-season finale Saturday.
FC Tulsa tied the game at 2 on an own goal in the 74th minute. Bradley Bourgeois’ shot went off the left post to Dario Suarez, whose shot deflected off of two Memphis players and into the net.
However, only 25 seconds later, Murphy converted from close range on Mark Segbers’ cross to regain the lead, and FC Tulsa didn’t come close to scoring the rest of the game. FC Tulsa didn’t have a shot on goal in the second half and only three for the match. Murphy’s 19 goals are fourth in the league.
On the other hand, Memphis had 11 shots on goal, and goalkeeper Austin Wormell kept FC Tulsa in the match with several dazzling saves.
“It was definitely a hard-fought battle,” Wormell said. “The tension was definitely high out there. It was a tough one.
“We stuck with it, they kept coming at us but we kept fighting back, so I think it was a good test on the road. The conditions weren’t great but I think we stuck to the game plan and kept going at it.”
FC Tulsa, which entered the night with a 12-1-3 record when it scored first, took a 1-0 lead on Marlon Santos’ penalty kick in the eighth minute after Jorge Corrales was tackled by Skylar Thomas in the penalty area.
Memphis answered with Dre Fortune’s tying goal in the 24th minute. Less than a minute later, Wormell made a stellar save to keep the game tied. But nine minutes later, Segbers went one-on-one with Corrales, and fired a shot around him from a sharp right angle inside the left post for a 2-1 lead.
Wormell had a Tulsa season-high eight saves.
“Out of Austin I have no complaints,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “The goals that were conceded were good goals.
“It was just the easiness at times that they were able to connect and make shots from all over the field, close to goal. I just felt like we were a little bit soft in the back and allowed too many chances.”
MEMPHIS 901 FC 3, TULSA FC 2
Tulsa 1 1 — 2
Memphis 2 1 — 3
Goals: Tulsa, Santos 8 (penalty kick) 8’, own goal, 74’; Memphis, Fortune 1 (Lamah) 24’, Segbers 2 (Dacres) 33’; Murphy 19 (Segbers) 75’. Shots: Tulsa 11, Memphis 17. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 8; Memphis, Cropper 1. Fouls: Tulsa 13, Memphis 14. Yellow cards: Tulsa (0); Memphis (4) Fortune, Murphy, Paul, Oduro. A: 3,443.