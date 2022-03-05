 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa loses preseason finale on late goal

FC Tulsa vs Sporting Kansas City II (copy) (copy)

FC Tulsa’s Dario Suarez (left) had a good early scoring chance in Saturday's preseason finale against Sporting KC. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD FILE

Mataeo Bunbury's goal in the 90th minute lifted Sporting Kansas City II past FC Tulsa 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Titan Sports and Performance Center.

Julian Vasquez assisted on Bunbury's goal that beat goalkeeper Austin Wormell in the final moments.

Dario Suarez had FC Tulsa's best scoring chance early in the match, but his shot was deflected away by goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh, who played all 90 minutes.

"Would have liked some more intensity, some more enthusiasm,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “The guys still looked a little overloaded from training maybe, but would like more tempo coming in next week."

FC Tulsa, which ended the preseason 1-4, will visit Charleston Battery in the USL Championship regular-season opener at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

