FC Tulsa looks to snap losing streak at Birmingham
FC Tulsa update

FC Tulsa looks to snap losing streak at Birmingham

  Updated
FC Tulsa vs Sporting KC II

FC Tulsa’s Bradley Bourgeois and his teammates look to snap a two-game losing streak Sunday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Emig and Haisten, episode 21: Plenty of excitement for sports junkies in this great sports state

Up next: 4 p.m. Sunday at Birmingham Legion FC, BBVA Field, Birmingham, Alabama

Records: FC Tulsa 3-2-0, 9 points (third place, USL Central Division); Birmingham Legion, 3-2-1, 10 points (second place, Central Division)

TV: My41/ESPN-Plus

Next home match: June 16 vs. Sporting KC II, 7:05 p.m.

Notable: This will be the first-ever match between the teams. ... FC Tulsa has allowed nine goals in the past two games after giving up only one in the first three. Tulsa is coming off a 4-1 loss Wednesday at Sporting KC II. ... Coach Michael Nsien said about the challenge of snapping the club’s first two-game losing streak since 2019, “I think mentally we are in a good place. I think we are ready to take on that adversity.” ... Tulsa hasn’t played in a game that started on Sunday since 2018. ... This will be the finale of a four-game road trip. “We want our fans to have something positive coming back home, something to build on,” FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois said. ... Birmingham has won a pair of consecutive 1-0 decisions, with the latter against Atlanta United 2 last Sunday. ... Legion goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel has three shutouts in the past four games.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

