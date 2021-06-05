FC Tulsa looks to snap losing streak at Birmingham

Notable: This will be the first-ever match between the teams. ... FC Tulsa has allowed nine goals in the past two games after giving up only one in the first three. Tulsa is coming off a 4-1 loss Wednesday at Sporting KC II. ... Coach Michael Nsien said about the challenge of snapping the club’s first two-game losing streak since 2019, “I think mentally we are in a good place. I think we are ready to take on that adversity.” ... Tulsa hasn’t played in a game that started on Sunday since 2018. ... This will be the finale of a four-game road trip. “We want our fans to have something positive coming back home, something to build on,” FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois said. ... Birmingham has won a pair of consecutive 1-0 decisions, with the latter against Atlanta United 2 last Sunday. ... Legion goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel has three shutouts in the past four games.