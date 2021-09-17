FC Tulsa looks to extend unbeaten streak in homestand finale

Homestand finale

Notable: FC Tulsa closes out a three-game homestand Saturday as it tries to extend its six-match unbeaten streak. Dario Suarez has scored in the past three matches. Last year, Suarez four of his eight goals in three matches — all draws — against Austin. ... Austin is 2-0 since Ryan Thompson was promoted from assistant to head coach, succeeding Marcelo Serrano, who became the club's sporting director. ... Tulsa and Austin have not played each other since a 1-1 draw in a preseason match April 17 at ONEOK Field. Kevin Garcia had Tulsa's goal. ... Tulsa's past 14 matches have been against division rivals it had already played this season, so facing Austin will be a change of pace. "It’s a good test," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said Friday. "Looking at and studying them, we have to cover as much as possible in a limited amount of time. Obviously, they are a little bit of a mystery as they have a new coach." Nsien added, "You can tell that they have been strong defensively all year, and they have taken that to another level sitting back the last couple of matches. They have an excellent way of coming out and counter-pressing. They have good counter-attack players. They are one of those teams that can kind of lull you to sleep, so we have to stay focused all game." ... Forward Jason Johnson began the season with Austin and played in eight matches before being acquired by FC Tulsa. "It's always good to see friends," said Johnson, who has a goal and assist in nine matches for Tulsa.