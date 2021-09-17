 Skip to main content
FC Tulsa looks to extend unbeaten streak in homestand finale
FC Tulsa vs Austin Bold FC

FC Tulsa’s Kevin Garcia celebrates after his goal during a preseason game between against Austin Bold FC on April 17 at ONEOK Field. The teams played to a 1-1 draw. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Homestand finale

Up next: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Austin Bold FC, ONEOK Field

Records: Austin Bold FC (8-6-8, 32 points, 4th place, USL Mountain Division); FC Tulsa (12-9-2, 38 points, 3rd place, USL Central Division)

Season series: First meeting

Promotions: 918 Day — Endline tickets, normally $20, will be available for $9.18 and all FC Tulsa merchandise will be marked down 9.18%. There also will be a special 918 Happy Hour featuring $3 Modelo cans between 6-7 p.m. And there will be fireworks after the game.

TV: My41/ESPN+

Notable: FC Tulsa closes out a three-game homestand Saturday as it tries to extend its six-match unbeaten streak. Dario Suarez has scored in the past three matches. Last year, Suarez four of his eight goals in three matches — all draws — against Austin. ... Austin is 2-0 since Ryan Thompson was promoted from assistant to head coach, succeeding Marcelo Serrano, who became the club's sporting director. ... Tulsa and Austin have not played each other since a 1-1 draw in a preseason match April 17 at ONEOK Field. Kevin Garcia had Tulsa's goal. ... Tulsa's past 14 matches have been against division rivals it had already played this season, so facing Austin will be a change of pace. "It’s a good test," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said Friday. "Looking at and studying them, we have to cover as much as possible in a limited amount of time. Obviously, they are a little bit of a mystery as they have a new coach." Nsien added, "You can tell that they have been strong defensively all year, and they have taken that to another level sitting back the last couple of matches. They have an excellent way of coming out and counter-pressing. They have good counter-attack players. They are one of those teams that can kind of lull you to sleep, so we have to stay focused all game." ... Forward Jason Johnson began the season with Austin and played in eight matches before being acquired by FC Tulsa. "It's always good to see friends," said Johnson, who has a goal and assist in nine matches for Tulsa.   

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

