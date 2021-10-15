FC Tulsa looks to end winless streak at San Antonio

Notable: FC Tulsa, 0-3-2 in its last five matches, needs a win to move past third-place Memphis in the Central Division. Tulsa leads OKC Energy FC by three points for the Central's final playoff berth -- Tulsa has five matches left, Memphis four and OKC three. Tulsa closes the regular season at Memphis on Oct. 27 and at home against OKC on Oct. 30. ... Two of Tulsa's top scorers will be available against San Antonio after missing last Saturday's 2-1 loss to El Paso. Joaquín Rivas is back from the El Salvador national team and Marlon Santos will return from his yellow card accumulation suspension. Marlon has seven goals and two assists while Rivas has five goals and an assist. Rodrigo da Costa and Dario Suarez lead Tulsa with nine goals and four assists each. Tulsa is the only USL team with two players who have at least nine goals and four assists. ... San Antonio, 3-1-1 in its last five matches, leads the league in fouls, tied for the lead in red cards and second in yellow cards. San Antonio is second in shots, but tied for 13th in goals. “We know San Antonio is a team that plays really well in the counter," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "Especially at home, they are going to be pushing every single moment of the game. What we can’t do is fall asleep -- we have to get off to a better start than we have in other games. We don’t want to play against them on a deficit, it plays right into their hands. With a team that can counter, we have to start off the game very well-organized defensively. We know how to create opportunities against them, it is about executing. That is what it has been about the last few weeks. We are breaking teams down, we just have to hit the back of the net.” ... The teams split three matches last year (1-1-1) and Tulsa is 3-7-3 all-time against San Antonio. Tulsa has never won in San Antonio.