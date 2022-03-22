FC Tulsa hosts U.S, soccer legend Landon Donovan-coached San Diego Loyal SC

Wednesday night will be FC Tulsa's first match against San Diego Loyal SC, coached by Landon Donovan, considered by many as the greatest-ever U.S. soccer player.

FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien was a reserve player and teammate of Donovan's with the LA Galaxy when they won the MLS CUP in 2005. Donovan won six MLS titles as a player.

They will meet as coaches for the first time at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at ONEOK Field.

"I had a great time in our moment in LA," Nsien said after his club's practice Tuesday. "As a teammate we were able to win a championship there and Landon obviously (was) the face of the club and MLS for a long period of time. So (I'm) looking forward to what we can do as competitors on the coaching side."

Donovan is the MLS' career assists leader, and the league's MVP award is named after him. He is a Loyal co-founder and is in his third season as the team's manager and executive vice president of soccer operations. Last year, Donovan led San Diego to its first playoff appearance with a 14-12-6 record, finishing third in the Pacific Division.

"Obviously Landon was a great teammate and very successful in his career, a legend in terms of his soccer ability and being the face of U.S. soccer for a long period of time," Nsien said. "So there's a lot of respect. People should want to gravitate to see him perform. This time, he's performing as a coach, so it's a little bit of a different arena."

And San Diego is off to a good start this season with wins in its first two matches.

"They're a team that's obviously up and coming, trying to solidify a place as a playoff team," Nsien said. "So I think this will be a good test for us."

Tulsa is 1-1 after a 3-1 home win over Birmingham Legion FC last Saturday.

"I think what the fans and people will see (from San Diego) is a style of play pretty similar to Birmingham," Nsien said. "A team that will want to maintain and keep possession, a lot of rotation in the front, a lot of activity in the front switching positions, a team that will be having to fight and scrap for possession as well. I think you'll see a pretty spirited, even contest."

FC Tulsa defender Gabi Torres said after video analysis of San Diego Loyal SC, "they look really good. It's going to be really good opposition again, a big challenge for us."

Torres and forward Brian Brown were two veterans that FC Tulsa acquired in the offseason to help take the team to another level with their experience. Torres and forward Joaquin Rivas were honored as members of the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 2.

"I think he's put in probably the most miles not just in training but in games," Nsien said of Torres. "He's just a tireless worker, and a lot of ton of potential, a lot of quality and a player whose going to get better as the season goes on."

Brown is FC Tulsa's only player who has faced San Diego. Last year, Brown, while playing for Oakland, had an assist in a 2-1 win over San Diego. He has 38 goals and 22 assists in 111 USL Championship regular-season appearances since the start of 2016. He is the league's 33rd all-time leading goal scorer.

"As a striker I think people look at for goals, and Brian's track record, he's scored a ton of goals in this league, but maybe what's been undervalued about Brian is he's selfless on how he plays," Nsien said. "He's like a wall, If the ball goes into him it bounces out to our team; he keeps possession and helps the midfield get involved in the games. We hope he unleashes some goals, too, but he does a lot of other things that's important to our style of play."

