FC Tulsa hosts Mountain Division leader El Paso Locomotive in playoff rematch

Notable: FC Tulsa meets El Paso for the first time since El Paso's 3-2 win in a penalty shootout in last year's Western Conference quarterfinals. FC Tulsa enters the match with a one-point lead over Memphis for third place in the Central and a four-point lead with two games in hand on OKC Energy, which is in fifth. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs. El Paso is on a seven-game unbeaten streak (2-0-5) after a 3-3 draw against San Antonio on Wednesday as the Locomotive's Kortne Ford scored the tying goal late in stoppage time. Tulsa is 0-2-1 with only one goal since a six-game undefeated stretch (5-0-1). FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said Friday, “El Paso is at the top of their group. They are the stingiest top two of defenses in the whole league. We have been struggling to score goals, it is going to be a true test of how we can attack and put the ball in the net. We are trying to get back on track with our playoff push, and with a tough team like El Paso coming in, it is going to take our best. If we find our best, then we are back on track of where we need to be to get to the playoffs.” El Paso allows only 0.8 goals per match and has 11 clean sheets. ... Dario Suarez leads FC Tulsa with nine goals. ... Diego Luna and Luis Solignac are both tied for the El Paso scoring lead with seven goals each. Solignac also leads the club with five assists. Logan Ketterer, who beat Tulsa in last year's playoffs, is El Paso's primary goalkeeper and has seven shutouts.