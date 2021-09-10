FC Tulsa hosts Birmingham Legion in battle for second place

Notable: The winner of the Tulsa-Birmingham match will be in second place in USL Championship's Central Division with nine games remaining. The top two teams in each division will host a first-round playoff game. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs. ... FC Tulsa is on a five-match winning streak. ... Birmingham is 4-3-1 since the start of August with two of those losses against Tulsa. ...FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said Friday of the winning streak and the opportunity to play for second place, "The streak is something we try to keep at bay. We try not to think too much about that. It’s unnecessary pressure, but it’s there. Everyone knows it. But in terms of wanting a home playoff game, that’s at the forefront. We’re honest about that, that’s something we’ve said all season and before the season. Even when things weren’t going well, that was still at the forefront. Now that it’s close, we can’t avoid it. We know that if we take care of business this weekend, we’re in the driver’s seat. We’re in control of the situation, which is right where we want to be.” ... Tulsa is the only team in USL Championship with four players that have at least five goals — Rodrigo da Costa (8), Dario Suárez (7), Marlon Santos (7) and Joaquín Rivas (5). FC Tulsa is also the only team with three players to have seven or more goals. ... Rivas is expected to be available after returning from playing for El Salvador in World Cup qualifiers and forward Junior Flemmings will be back for Birmingham after playing for Jamaica in the qualifiers. ... Neco Brett is Birmingham's scoring leader with 12 goals, tying him for third in the league. He has three of Birmingham's four goals against Tulsa this season. Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel has six shutouts in 20 matches.