FC Tulsa hosts Austin Bold FC in preseason finale at ONEOK Field

Notable: FC Tulsa and Austin Bold FC played to a draw in all three of their three USL Championship regular-season matches in 2020. Dario Suarez scored four goals against Austin. ... Tulsa is 1-3 in the preseason after a 5-0 win over FC Wichita of USL League Two on April 2 as Jerome Kiesewetter scored twice with other goals scored by Lebo Moloto, Joaquín Rivas and Rodrigo da Costa. ... Austin is coming off a 1-0 win Wednesday at OKC Energy FC. Tulsa visits OKC for the regular-season opener April 24. ... FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said after Friday’s practice about the preseason finale, “The players that start the match, we expect to show that they’re the potential 11 for the first match. So, it’s important that they show up in dynamics and get an understanding of what we want. And then just try to find the right speed; five months without a really professional game is difficult, so we want to find our professional speed tomorrow.” ... Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois on training camp:”It’s been good; it’s been tough. It’s been a good push. I feel like every day we’ve gone out here and we’ve really worked hard to get to where we’re at right now. Legs feel good and I feel like the group is coming together well.” Bourgeois added about Saturday’s game, “It’s about getting a good 90-plus minutes in for the group. It’s about us coming together and learning, because tomorrow’s going to be a big learning experience for all of us about what we can do and what we can improve on.”