FC Tulsa home opener set for May 1 against Sporting KC II

FC Tulsa's regular-season home opener will be against Sporting Kansas City II on Saturday, May 1, at ONEOK Field.

All of the USL Championship home openers were announced Tuesday.

FC Tulsa will open the season a week earlier on Saturday, April 24, at the Oklahoma City Energy in one of four opening weekend league matches. It will be the first of four meetings in the Black Gold Derby.

FC Tulsa also will be the opponent for two other home openers -- May 8 at Indy Eleven and May 19 at Atlanta United 2. All four of the opponents are members of the Eastern Conference's Central Division.

The rest of FC Tulsa's 2021 schedule will be announced later.

“Although we are still working our way through the preseason, it’s good that we are closer to knowing our full schedule,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a press release. “It’s definitely a motivator when the reality of a real match is in our view.

"The players and staff have been working well, and we can’t wait to be back and performing in front of the crowd at ONEOK Field. Getting matches in early in the season will be an opportunity to iron out any deficiencies for our team. As an opponent in home openers for other teams, it’s important to have our fans behind us to give us confidence at our own home opener.”

