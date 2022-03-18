FC Tulsa home opener is `perfect' time for JJ Williams to face ex-Birmingham teammates

FC Tulsa forward JJ Williams was “super excited” when the 2022 schedule was released and he saw the opponent for the home opener.

On Saturday night, Williams will make his FC Tulsa home debut against Birmingham Legion FC, his club for the previous three seasons.

“I thought there couldn’t be a better time,” Williams said after practice Friday “That’s one of the best ways to get a big season started off right, a game that’s easy to get up for with a bunch of friendly faces so you know you better show up, or not, you’re going to hear it. I think that was the perfect way I wanted to start out my season.”

Williams enjoyed considerable success with Birmingham as he produced 13 goals and eight assists in 56 career appearances.

“It’s been a great experience and I have nothing but good things to say about the club and team,” Williams said. “The coaching staff and bunch of those guys are still my really good friends. I couldn’t say anything bad about them, but that doesn’t change the fact I want to score a few goals on them, and have bragging rights, so whenever I’m there next time to visit my family I can hold that over them.

“It’s going to be a very competitive game tomorrow. ... a lot of trash talk between me and some of my good buddies, but I think it’s all going to be in good fun.”

Adding to the familiarity in the game will be Marlon Santos’s return to ONEOK Field with Birmingham. He had 17 goals in 55 matches for Tulsa over the past three seasons. Last Sunday, he had Birmingham’s tying goal, in the 86th minute, in a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay.

Williams, who is 6-foot-3, had a stellar career with 24 goals in 57 games at the University of Kentucky before being selected by the Columbus Crew in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. He made 10 MLS appearances over the 2019 and ‘20 seasons.

Williams subbed in for Brian Brown in the 62nd minute of last week’s 1-0 loss in FC Tulsa’s season opener at Charleston.

Saturday won’t be the first time that Williams has played in Tulsa. Last Sept. 11, he had a late tying goal that ended Tulsa’s five-game winning streak.

“We always talked about him last year because he was a really big target,” FC Tulsa midfielder Rodrigo da Costa said, “And he’s not just a big target, but has skills, When the ball comes to his feet, he’s able to turn to shoot to finish. It’s good to have him on our side this year.”

Williams said the atmosphere at ONEOK Field impressed him during previous matches.

“I’m just excited to hear those fireworks go off after the first goal,” Williams said. “I know that whenever you guys scored it went crazy. That’s what I’m excited to see. Hopefully I’ll be jumping into the stands or something fun.”

