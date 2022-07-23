FC Tulsa finally wins on the road, taking down Birmingham 2-0

The drought is over!

An early goal from Lebo Moloto and a second one in stoppage time from J.J. Williams lifted FC Tulsa to a 2-0 victory over Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, the first win on the road for Tulsa this season.

After nine days off, Tulsa (7-11-4) outlasted Birmingham for the second time this season, snapping their road winless streak at 14 (0-9-5), including all 10 previous away matches this season (0-8-2), for their first road win since last Sept. 3, a 1-0 decision in Louisville.

Moloto scored his first goal of the season in the 16th minute to lift Tulsa to an early lead, and the defensive unit did the rest, withstanding significant pressure throughout the contest before Williams struck in the second minute of stoppage time.

“It’s a good win, because obviously, every interview I’ve done, the narrative was we haven’t won on the road since the beginning of the season, so we knew how we were playing, it was just a matter of time,” said FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts, who is now 3-3-1 since taking over from Michael Nsien on June 17. “The guys, they fought really hard tonight, they put a good shift in defensively, and we deserved it.”

Tulsa, which is now 4-1-1 against Birmingham over the past two seasons, including a 3-1 victory in the second game of the season on March 19, sits in eighth place in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference, three points behind The Miami FC for the seventh and final playoff spot.

Despite missing center backs Johnny Fenwick and Adrian Diz Pe, each suspended for the game, Tulsa’s defense held strong, even as Birmingham applied significant pressure throughout the opening half.

But with the 1-0 lead, Tulsa withstood the pressure and then got a major break when Birmingham’s Ryan James was ejected from the game in the 59th minute with a red card after picking up his second yellow.

“On the road, when you’re playing against a good team, you need a good shift defensively, and we did that tonight,” said Ricketts, whose team was outshot 14-5 in the first half but only 19-13 overall. “There was no weight on our shoulders. If you continuously do the right things, the result will follow. For me, this was just a matter of time, and we will keep replicating performances like this on the road and the points will keep coming.”

Birmingham (9-6-5) had been 6-1-1 in its previous eight outings and is in sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Moloto, playing in a more offensive role than usual, gave Tulsa the early lead, notching his first goal of the season on a shot from just beyond the box in the middle of the field after receiving a nice pass from the right side from Sean McFarlane.

“It was an important goal for him as a player playing in a higher position; you need assists, you need goals,” Ricketts said of Moloto. “For us as a team, on the road, to get a goal, that means we have something we can sit on and defend, so that was huge for us. The timing of the goal was good, because they were on the ascendancy, so we needed something and Lebo came up big for us there.”

McFarlane, a defender who was acquired from Miami on June 21, earned his second assist in just his fourth contest with FC Tulsa.

After that, Birmingham applied significant pressure in the Tulsa end of the field throughout the rest of the half, outshooting Tulsa 14-5, but was able to put only three shots on target.

Goalkeeper Austin Wormell, making his 10th straight start in FC Tulsa’s net, made four saves on the night, including an outstanding stop on Miguel Lopez in the 55th minute, off a point-blank, wide-open bomb from 15 yards out that was set up by a nifty back-heel pass from Enzo Martinez.

Then James was sent off, leaving the Legion playing a man short. Tulsa nearly made it a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute when Rodrigo da Costa’s cross found Matheus Silva, in the lineup for the first time in five games, at the far post for a 2-yard header that bounced off the crossbar.

Williams and Dario Suarez, who each came on as substitutes in the 69th minute, then finished things off for Tulsa on the counter-attack, teaming up for the much-needed insurance goal two minutes into the six-minute stoppage time.

After dribbling past several Birmingham defenders, Suarez fired a shot from 17 yards out that was stopped by Legion goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel, but Williams knocked home the loose rebound from 6 yards out for his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

FC TULSA 2, BIRMINGHAM 0

Tulsa;1;1;--;2

Birmingham;0;0;--;0

Goals: Tulsa, Moloto 1 (McFarlane) 16’, Williams 9, 90+2’. Shots: Tulsa 13, Birmingham 19. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 4; Birmingham, Van Oekel 5. Fouls: Tulsa 14, Birmingham 13. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Rodriguez, Powder, Moloto, Cuic; Birmingham, James 2 (red), Lopez, Asiedu. A: N/A.