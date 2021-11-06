FC Tulsa falls to Tampa Bay in bid for playoff upset

“We wanted to come out in the second half not too different than we started in the first half,” Nsien said. “But to concede early, now you have to start risking more attacking players and open up more. You can’t go down multiple goals to a team like that. It’s a disaster.”

Dos Santos made it 3-0 in the 56th minute, delivering a leaping header from about 4 yards out off a corner kick from Lewis Hilton.

For Tulsa, which enjoyed its best regular season at 14-13-5, it was an unfortunate ending to what was somewhat of a roller coaster ride of a season. Following a five-game winning streak in August and early September that vaulted it into contention for second place (and a possible home playoff game) in the Central Division, it went 0-3-3 in their next six.

Then with third place on the line, Tulsa went 2-1-1 in its final four contests, but lost the most important one, 3-2 to Memphis 901 FC on Oct. 27 to finish behind third-place Memphis in the division. That relegated them to having to visit Tampa Bay for the opening playoff contest. Still, it was a strong season, their second in a row reaching the playoffs, although it is still looking for its first postseason victory.