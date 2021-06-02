FC Tulsa falls at Sporting KC II

Sporting KC II scored three goals in less than 10 minutes to erase a 1-0 deficit en route to a 4-1 win Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

FC Tulsa took an early 1-0 lead, scoring just over 13 minutes into the match on a goal by Lucas Coutinho, who took a pass from Rodrigo da Costa at the top of the 18-yard box, settled the ball with his first touch and fired it into the net.

The score remained that way until just before half when Sporting KC II evened the match in extra time in the 46th minute.

Sporting KC then scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to seize control. The home team added a goal at the 74-minute mark to complete the scoring.

FC Tulsa next plays at Birmingham Legion at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sporting KC II 4, FC Tulsa 1

Tulsa;1;0;--;1

KC;1;3;--;3

Goals: Coutinho (Tulsa), 13'; Duke (KC), 46'; Barber (KC), 49'; Rad (KC), 54'; Smith (KC), 73'.