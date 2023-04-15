Charleston Battery’s Trey Muse again showed FC Tulsa that he is one of USL Championship’s top goalkeepers.

And the Battery demonstrated why its leading the Eastern Conference.

Muse had six saves, including a few that were dazzling, to lead Charleston to a 2-1 victory on Saturday night before 4,007 fans at ONEOK Field.

It was FC Tulsa’s first loss in four home matches this season.

Muse was a key offseason addition for Charleston as head coach Ben Pirmann brought him along from Memphis, where they helped that team finish second in the Eastern Conference last season. He had eight shutouts, including one in his only appearance against Tulsa.

Muse came up with three big saves in the final 25 minutes, denying Milo Yosef, Rodrigo da Costa and in the 90th minute — Dario Suarez.

Charleston (4-0-2) snapped a 1-1 tie in the 50th minute on Dante Polvara’s first goal of the season as he intercepted a clearing attempt and fired a 15-yard shot past goalkeeper Michael Nelson.

FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin sees some positive signs from his team (1-3-3), but added, “There’s moments where three minutes into a game, a simple cross into the box and they’re tapping it in. In and around the box, you have to win those moments.

‘Yes, there’s encouraging play, we’re getting more chances, we’re doing the things to get us to be successful now, it’s a matter of winning those moments in both boxes and that’s something that we need to figure out how we can accomplish it.”

Charleston opened the scoring at 3:45 into the match when Nick Markanich slipped a close-range shot inside the right post as he converted a give-and-go with Derek Dodson.

Ten minutes later, Tulsa’s Marcus Epps fired a 10-yard shot past Muse after being set up with passes from Yosef and da Costa.

But Muse answered with impressive saves to rob Moses Dyer in the 27th minute and Epps in the 42nd minute to keep the game tied at 1-1 going into halftime.

Nate Worth, a 16-year-old midfielder, made his USL debut for FC Tulsa as he entered in the 80th minute.

It was FC Tulsa’s first league loss this season when it didn’t give up the winning goal during stoppage time.

FC Tulsa has an open week before hosting Sacramento Republic FC on April 29. For Gavin, a week without a match comes at a good time.

“It would’ve been better (going in) with three points,” Gavin said. “I think it was a busy beginning. I think we had a lot of learning lessons. There’s going to be a reflection period, there’s going to be a lot of talking to players.

“There’s going to be a lot of hard questions for all of us and we need to accept where we’re at, this is not where we want to be. We really need to look at it with the lens of improvement.”

CHARLESTON BATTERY 2, FC TULSA 1

Charleston;1;1;—;2

Tulsa;1;0;—;1

Goals: Charleston, Markanich 3 (Dodson) 4’, Polvara 1 50’; Tulsa, Epps 3 (Yosef) 14’. Shots: Charleston 11, Tulsa 13. Saves: Charleston, Muse 6; Tulsa, Nelson 2. Fouls: Charleston 12, Tulsa 7. Yellow cards: Charleston (4), Williams, Muse, Apodaca, bench; Tulsa (1), Suarez. A: 4,007.