FC Tulsa ends preseason with 1-1 draw against Austin Bold FC

FC Tulsa defender Kevin Garcia played every minute of his team's 16 matches last season without producing a goal.
Garcia, however, scored the tying goal in the 68th minute Saturday afternoon as FC Tulsa ended its preseason schedule with a 1-1 draw against the Austin Bold FC at ONEOK Field.
"It felt good," Garcia said. "There was a lot of adrenaline going on just because of it being a preseason home game and us getting back in the game tying it up, and getting some momentum going in the group.
"I was also looking for my daughter and my wife. I told them I was going to have a celebration for them, but I was trying to pick them out of the crowd and couldn't find them. So I'll have to do it for the next one, hopefully we'll have that shot soon."
Garcia, whose last regular-season goal came for the MLS' Houston Dynamo FC late in 2018, won a scramble in front of the net off a Joaquin Rivas corner kick.
"One of their players was trying to clear the ball and I challenged for the ball and then the ricochet fell on to my left foot and I just slotted it home," Garcia said. "In my mind it went by quickly, but it was just a quick skirmish and we were just able to grind it out there in that fashion."
Bishop Kelley graduate Austin Wormell was the goalkeeper in the first half for FC Tulsa before Sean Lewis, the team's 2020 MVP who has been battling an injury, played the final 45 minutes. Wormell appeared in all five of FC Tulsa's preseason matches and didn't allow a goal in three of them.
Wormell nearly turned in another scoreless effort as he made a diving save on Jason Johnson's penalty kick in the 37th minute, but had no chance of stopping Xavi Baez from scoring on the rebound. The PK was awarded after a collision between Tulsa's Jorge Corrales and Austin's Ates Diouf at the edge of the penalty area.
"With Sean out for four of the six weeks basically, Austin has shown that he's really capable in terms of making saves and playing with his feet," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "I think a lot of the players right away started to have confidence in him.
"So with Sean not quite ready yet he deserved to start today. I thought he had a great half, he saved the PK, I wish his teammates would have supported him a bit better there so he would have gotten more credit for a clean sheet in the first half, but he's shown a lot of character and maturity."
Lewis expects to be ready for the regular-season opener April 24 at OKC Energy FC.
"Getting 45 today was a great step," Lewis said and then added about Wormell and another FC Tulsa goalkeeper, Daniel Gagliardi, "They've both been fantastic. They're great young guys, a lot of tools in the tool shed, they've got a lot of potential and they're already very good goalkeepers. It's great to train with them."
Midfielder Ciaran Winters, a Tulsa native, made his ONEOK Field debut for FC Tulsa as he played the final 14 minutes. FC Tulsa was 1-3-1 in the preseason.
A tie between Austin and Tulsa was nothing new as they played to a draw in all three of their regular-season meetings last year.
"I think Austin is one of the better teams in the league and it's always a physical tough fought battle with Austin," Garcia said. "Always a good test for us right before the regular season starts."
Except for not getting the win, Nsien for the most part got what he wanted from FC Tulsa's preseason finale.
"A lot of players got 90 minutes and as far as I know now, no injuries," Nisen said. "So to me, we're close to 90 minutes at a good speed, conditioning-wise. "I saw a lot of good positives in the second half and a good response."
FC Tulsa 1, Austin Bold FC 1
Austin;1;0;—;1
Tulsa;0;1;—;1
Goals: Austin, Baez (Johnson) 37’; Tulsa, Garcia, 68’. Saves: Austin, Fauroux 3; Tulsa, Wormell 1, Lewis 1. Yellow cards: Austin, Fernandez, Ciss, Rissi, Avila; Tulsa, Bourgeois, Corrales, Coutinho, Cunningham.