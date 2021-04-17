FC Tulsa ends preseason with 1-1 draw against Austin Bold FC

FC Tulsa defender Kevin Garcia played every minute of his team's 16 matches last season without producing a goal.

Garcia, however, scored the tying goal in the 68th minute Saturday afternoon as FC Tulsa ended its preseason schedule with a 1-1 draw against the Austin Bold FC at ONEOK Field.

"It felt good," Garcia said. "There was a lot of adrenaline going on just because of it being a preseason home game and us getting back in the game tying it up, and getting some momentum going in the group.

"I was also looking for my daughter and my wife. I told them I was going to have a celebration for them, but I was trying to pick them out of the crowd and couldn't find them. So I'll have to do it for the next one, hopefully we'll have that shot soon."

Garcia, whose last regular-season goal came for the MLS' Houston Dynamo FC late in 2018, won a scramble in front of the net off a Joaquin Rivas corner kick.

"One of their players was trying to clear the ball and I challenged for the ball and then the ricochet fell on to my left foot and I just slotted it home," Garcia said. "In my mind it went by quickly, but it was just a quick skirmish and we were just able to grind it out there in that fashion."