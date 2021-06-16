FC Tulsa ends losing streak with 4-3 victory over Sporting KC II

It wasn’t easy for FC Tulsa to end a three-match losing streak Wednesday night.

FC Tulsa survived a rocky start and finish in a 4-3 victory over Sporting KC II at ONEOK Field.

Rodrigo da Costa had a goal and assist for FC Tulsa (4-3-0, 12 points), which had a mid-game scoring surge of four consecutive goals after falling behind 1-0. Rojay Smith had a goal and assist for SKC II (1-4-4, 7 points).

“We made it easy for a long period of time but some bad habits crept back in,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “I want to be positive and take the three points, but at the same time we have a lot to improve on to continue and turn this thing around.”

FC Tulsa dominated most of the match and was in position for a non-nervewracking finish after Joaquin Rivas scored off a give-and-go with da Costa to give the home team a 4-1 lead in the 72nd minute.

Rivas, who is Tulsa’s leading goalscorer with five this season, returned Wednesday from the El Salvador national team after missing the past two matches and was subbed in early in the second half with Tulsa ahead 2-1.