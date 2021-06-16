FC Tulsa ends losing streak with 4-3 victory over Sporting KC II

It wasn’t easy for FC Tulsa to end a three-match losing streak Wednesday night.
FC Tulsa survived a rocky start and finish in a 4-3 victory over Sporting KC II at ONEOK Field.
Rodrigo da Costa had a goal and assist for FC Tulsa (4-3-0, 12 points), which had a mid-game scoring surge of four consecutive goals after falling behind 1-0. Rojay Smith had a goal and assist for SKC II (1-4-4, 7 points).
“We made it easy for a long period of time but some bad habits crept back in,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “I want to be positive and take the three points, but at the same time we have a lot to improve on to continue and turn this thing around.”
FC Tulsa dominated most of the match and was in position for a non-nervewracking finish after Joaquin Rivas scored off a give-and-go with da Costa to give the home team a 4-1 lead in the 72nd minute.
Rivas, who is Tulsa’s leading goalscorer with five this season, returned Wednesday from the El Salvador national team after missing the past two matches and was subbed in early in the second half with Tulsa ahead 2-1.
“I’m very excited to be back and getting to work,” Rivas said. “I’m on two hours of sleep, I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but I told Coach Mike I wanted to come in and at least help. I wasn’t expecting 45 (minutes), but I’m glad I went in and did my job.
“I love playing, I always enjoy it and that’s what always gives me the push to keep playing and working hard.”
Nsien projected Rivas to play 15-to-20 minutes for Tulsa after he didn’t play in El Salvador’s win Tuesday, but the game dictated more time.
“We know the kind of game-changer he can be and we felt we needed another dynamic player to kind of unlock the game and he showed that right away,” Nsien said.
Rivas’ goal proved to be the winner as 18-year-old Tyler Freeman, who subbed in during the 76th minute, scored twice during a late 7-minute span. Freeman’s first goal came in the 87th minute on a cross from Smith. Just past halfway during seven minutes of stoppage time, Freeman blasted home a 20-yard free kick into the left corner of the net to cut Tulsa’s lead to 4-3.
Tulsa, however, prevailed as SKC II’s Enoch Mushagalusa fired a shot high in the final minute.
“It got stressful there at the end, but the guys held on and maintained,” Nsien said. “Fortunately we had that cushion.”
Smith opened the scoring after a Tulsa turnover in the seventh minute. Tulsa tied it on da Costa’s goal in the 42nd minute, assisted by Lucas Coutinho. Three minutes later, Marlon Santos’ goal gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead going into intermission.
“We knew that we had to score before halftime so we could come into the second half with a different attitude,” da Costa said.
In the 62nd minute, Tulsa’s Dario Suarez scored on a penalty kick after being fouled on Kayden Pierre’s tackle. Ten minutes later, Rivas scored for a 4-1 lead that was just enough to give Tulsa its second win in three games against SKC II this season.
It was FC Tulsa’s first win since May 8 and Nsien was glad to be back before the 3,690 fans at ONEOK Field for the first home game since May 1.
“It’s important we have fans who can continue to motivate you and push you across the finish line,” Nsien said. “We stumbled across but we got across.”
FC Tulsa 4, Sporting KC II 3
Sporting KC II;1;2—;3
Tulsa;2;2;—;4
Goals: SKC, Smith 2 (Davis) 7’, Freeman 2 (Smith) 87’, Freeman 3 (FK) 90’+4; Tulsa, da Costa 2 (Coutinho) 42’, Marlon 1 45, Suarez 4 (PK) 62’, Rivas 5 (da Costa) 72’. Shots: SKC 13, Tulsa 9. Saves: SKC, Thompson 2; Tulsa, Lewis 2. Fouls: SKC 11, Tulsa 12. Yellow cards: SKC, Dzankic, Resetar; Tulsa, Kibato, Marlon, Ayagwa. A: 3,690.