FC Tulsa drops season opener 1-0 at Charleston

This wasn’t quite how FC Tulsa wanted its season opener to go.

After giving up a goal just 10 minutes in, FC Tulsa had multiple opportunities to tie the score but was unable to connect, even after playing down a man for most of the second half. Eventually, FC Tulsa succumbed, 1-0, to the Charleston Battery Saturday night at Patriots Point in Charleston, South Carolina.

About two minutes after Tulsa’s Dario Suarez drilled a shot just over the crossbar, Charleston got on the board first, forcing FC Tulsa to battle from behind the rest of the night. Aidan Apodaca stole the ball from a Tulsa defender at midfield and raced forward on a 2-on-1 rush, sliding a perfect pass across for Augustine Williams, who slotted it home just inside the right post from 15 yards out.

Tulsa managed to control the ball for long stretches after that, outshooting Charleston 10-5 in the first half and 17-9 overall, but only two of those shots were on frame.

It didn’t help matters when midfielder Rodrigo da Costa was shown his second yellow card of the evening in the 56th minute, leaving Tulsa a man short for the rest of the contest.

FC Tulsa continued to battle, though, nearly tying it when Joaquin Rivas’ shot from the left side of the box was saved by Charleston goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky in the 88th minute. Rivas had both shots on goal for Tulsa.

They had another opportunity off a free kick in stoppage time, but Suarez’s header from 20 feet sailed wide right.

Tulsa’s home opener is at 7:30 p.m. March 19 at ONEOK Field vs. Birmingham Legion FC.

Charleston Battery 1, FC Tulsa 0

Tulsa;0;0;—;0

Charleston;1;0;—;1

Goals: Char, Williams 1 (Apodaca), 10’. Shots: Char 9, Tulsa 17. Saves: Char, Kuzminsky 2; Tulsa, Lewis 0. Fouls: Char 17, Tulsa 16. Yellow cards: Char, St. Martin, Sheldon, Piggott, Archer; Tulsa, Da Costa 2, Torres, Rodriguez, Suarez. Red cards: Tulsa, Da Costa. A: 2,523.