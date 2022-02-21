FC Tulsa continues preseason with 3-2 loss to Oakland Roots SC

Dario Suarez and Josue Flores scored for FC Tulsa in a 3-2 loss to Oakland Roots SC in a preseason match Sunday at Tucson.
Suarez, who scored on a penalty kick, was tied for second on the team last season with nine goals. Flores is a 17-year-old center-back who is a Tulsa native and on an Academy contract.
Tulsa lost its preseason opener, 3-1, to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Thursday in Tucson. Brian Brown had Tulsa's goal.
"It was a good week of work," FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis said. "We found out a lot of things about ourselves (Sunday) -- a lot of good, some bad, too. The focus is getting to get to work together better, getting the chemistry going, and I think that's going to be something that really propels us forward."
Lewis had a save on an Oakland penalty kick.
FC Tulsa visits San Antonio FC in a preseason match Saturday. FC Tulsa's USL Championship regular-season opener is March 12 at Charleston Battery.
