FC Tulsa continues preseason with 3-2 loss to Oakland Roots SC

Dario Suarez and Josue Flores scored for FC Tulsa in a 3-2 loss to Oakland Roots SC in a preseason match Sunday at Tucson.

Suarez, who scored on a penalty kick, was tied for second on the team last season with nine goals. Flores is a 17-year-old center-back who is a Tulsa native and on an Academy contract.

Tulsa lost its preseason opener, 3-1, to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Thursday in Tucson. Brian Brown had Tulsa's goal.

"It was a good week of work," FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis said. "We found out a lot of things about ourselves (Sunday) -- a lot of good, some bad, too. The focus is getting to get to work together better, getting the chemistry going, and I think that's going to be something that really propels us forward."

Lewis had a save on an Oakland penalty kick.

FC Tulsa visits San Antonio FC in a preseason match Saturday. FC Tulsa's USL Championship regular-season opener is March 12 at Charleston Battery.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.