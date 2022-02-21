 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa continues preseason with 3-2 loss to Oakland Roots SC
FC Tulsa continues preseason with 3-2 loss to Oakland Roots SC

FC Tulsa vs Austin Bold (copy) (copy)

Dario Suarez scored in FC Tulsa's preseason loss Sunday. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World file

Dario Suarez and Josue Flores scored for FC Tulsa in a 3-2 loss to Oakland Roots SC in a preseason match Sunday at Tucson.

Suarez, who scored on a penalty kick, was tied for second on the team last season with nine goals. Flores is a 17-year-old center-back who is a Tulsa native and on an Academy contract.

Tulsa lost its preseason opener, 3-1, to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Thursday in Tucson. Brian Brown had Tulsa's goal.

"It was a good week of work," FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis said. "We found out a lot of things about ourselves (Sunday) -- a lot of good, some bad, too. The focus is getting to get to work together better, getting the chemistry going, and I think that's going to be something that really propels us forward."

Lewis had a save on an Oakland penalty kick.

FC Tulsa visits San Antonio FC in a preseason match Saturday. FC Tulsa's USL Championship regular-season opener is March 12 at Charleston Battery.

 

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

