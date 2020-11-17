FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien signs contract extension

Michael Nsien will return as FC Tulsa's head coach for the 2021 USL Championship season.

FC Tulsa announced Tuesday that Nsien, who had attracted attention from Major League Soccer clubs, signed a multiyear contract extension.

In 2020, Nsien led Tulsa to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and second time in the club's six-year history.

“We are eager to build on the momentum from this past season and continue to build a strong culture and mentality that will show our fans what we are all about," Nsien said in a media release. "I can’t wait to get back to work with the staff and the strong group of players we are bringing in for next year.”

Nsien, 39, has been head coach since the middle of the 2018 season and has improved Tulsa's record in each of the past two years.

“Coach Nsien’s leadership of our team on the pitch and his character off it embody what I want FC Tulsa to represent,” president James Cannon said. “His work and focus to build and manage our team to new heights despite the difficulties of 2020 are further proof of his ability as our head coach.”

