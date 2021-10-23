FC Tulsa clinches playoff berth with late tying goal at Indy

Music was playing in the FC Tulsa locker room Saturday night after a 1-1 draw worth celebrating with the Indy Eleven.
The one point enabled FC Tulsa, despite being without several injured starters, to clinch a USL Championship playoff berth with two regular-season matches remaining. FC Tulsa (13-12-5, 44 points) will be in the USL postseason in consecutive years for the first time in club history.
Jason Johnson's goal in the 78th minute enabled FC Tulsa to come away with the draw at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.
"The guys are lively, they're upbeat, they're happy," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said while the music was playing. "They put in a hard shift tonight. Obviously they wanted to come and qualify. Our objective tonight was to make sure we had a point when we left and that we're a playoff team two years in a row. It didn't come easy."
FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois enjoyed clinching the playoff berth on the pitch instead of seeing if OKC Energy FC would be eliminated with a loss Sunday.
"The guys are definitely much much happier that we got the job done," Bourgeois said. "We did what we needed to do and we don't have to worry tomorrow about the other team. We just have to focus on our team and we'll get things done."
Indy had taken a 1-0 lead on Peter-Lee Vassell's goal in the 71st minute.
"There was a sense of urgency for sure," Johnson said. "We knew how much this game meant for the team, but knew we had to keep calm, play our game and we would get chances."
His chance came seven minutes later and he took advantage during a scramble in front of the net off of a free kick.
Indy (9-14-8, 35 points) had one serious chance to break the tie, but FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell made a diving save on Vassell's 20-yard blast in the 84th minute.
During the scoreless first half, FC Tulsa just missed on a few good opportunities. In the 28th minute, Joaquin Rivas' long shot deflected off the left post. Three minutes later, Indy goalkeeper Jordan Farr made a leaping save to knock away Bourgeois' header off of Rivas' free kick.
In the 38th minute, Rivas had a goal disallowed as he was ruled offside on a pass from da Costa.
FC Tulsa's next match will be Wednesday night at Memphis 901 FC, which lost 3-1 to Louisville City FC on Saturday — leaving the teams in a virtual tie for third place in the Central Division.
FC TULSA, INDY ELEVEN 1
Tulsa;0;1;—;1
Indy Eleven;0;1;—;1
Goals: Tulsa, Johnson 3 (Marlon) 78’; Indy, Vassell 3 (Ayoze) 71'. Shots: Tulsa 9, Indy 9. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 3; Indy, Farr 4. Fouls: Tulsa 16, Indy 17. Yellow cards: Tulsa (1) Fenwick; Indy (2) Adewole, Arteaga. A: 6,499.