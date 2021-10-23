FC Tulsa clinches playoff berth with late tying goal at Indy

Music was playing in the FC Tulsa locker room Saturday night after a 1-1 draw worth celebrating with the Indy Eleven.

The one point enabled FC Tulsa, despite being without several injured starters, to clinch a USL Championship playoff berth with two regular-season matches remaining. FC Tulsa (13-12-5, 44 points) will be in the USL postseason in consecutive years for the first time in club history.

Jason Johnson's goal in the 78th minute enabled FC Tulsa to come away with the draw at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

"The guys are lively, they're upbeat, they're happy," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said while the music was playing. "They put in a hard shift tonight. Obviously they wanted to come and qualify. Our objective tonight was to make sure we had a point when we left and that we're a playoff team two years in a row. It didn't come easy."

FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois enjoyed clinching the playoff berth on the pitch instead of seeing if OKC Energy FC would be eliminated with a loss Sunday.

"The guys are definitely much much happier that we got the job done," Bourgeois said. "We did what we needed to do and we don't have to worry tomorrow about the other team. We just have to focus on our team and we'll get things done."