FC Tulsa carries winning streak into home rematch with Indy Eleven

FC Tulsa is entering Wednesday's home match against Indy Eleven in a much different situation than when they met five weeks ago at ONEOK Field.
On that occasion, Indy Eleven handed FC Tulsa its fourth consecutive loss, 2-0. FC Tulsa (11-9-1, 34 points), however, enters the rematch on a four-match winning streak.
"Early in the season you go through tough times and adversity, but you hope that it doesn’t hurt you or compound your problems," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said after Tuesday's practice. "You have to have those experiences, but at the same time you have to grow from it. What we are seeing right now is a lot of growth from a lot of tough times. I’m glad the guys are sticking with it. They have stuck with it and now we are starting to see the results, which is important.”
FC Tulsa, which will play its next three matches at home, is coming off a 1-0 win at perennial powerhouse and Central Division leader Louisville City FC.
“When you look at clubs like Louisville, they have pedigree," Nsien said. "The whole point of this, and what we are doing at FC Tulsa, is that we want to be one of those clubs that have a championship. The expectations are really high, and you only get there by starting at the level that we are starting at. To knock off a lot of these firsts, the next time if we ever go to Louisville again, we know that we can beat them. We know we can handle a team like Birmingham. It is important that we grow in confidence in things that we do. We continue to increase the expectation and raise the bar.”
For FC Tulsa, which is in third place in the Central, a key to moving up in the division race is not to suffer a letdown against Indy Eleven (7-9-5, 26 points). When they met on Aug. 4, it was scoreless for most of the match.
“We played great for about 85 minutes in the last match, and then we lost discipline and focus at the end, then they snuck in two goals," Nsien said. "We didn’t take care of our chances early. The record speaks for itself; when we are able to play on the front foot and score early, we are a tough team to beat. When we are at home, we have to put the foot on the pedal and try to get the first goal and not hope things happen in the last two minutes, because we know it can go either way at that point.
"We need to take advantage of being at home, and to really try to go after them and be aggressive early.”
FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis turned in his strongest performance of the season in the win at Louisville. He posted a 2-0 shutout on May 8 at Indy Eleven in the teams' other meeting this season. In the rematch, Lewis returned to the lineup for the first time in over a month.
Dario Suarez's goal in the win at Louisville was extra special to him because it came on his grandfather's 102nd birthday.
"He’s a really strong man, he’s my hero," Suarez said. "I called my family in Cuba, and they put him on the phone and he said, ‘All I want for my birthday is one goal.' So late in the night, I scored a goal. I called him the next day because he went to bed early — people need to learn that if they want to live to 102 years, you have to go to bed early — and they were so happy. They said, `Thank you so much.' It was an amazing day for me and for him too.”
The recent loss to Indy will likely help ensure FC Tulsa doesn't look past Wednesday's match.
“Last time we played versus Indy Eleven, the team created lots of opportunities," Suarez said. "Unfortunately, we didn’t capitalize, but that’s the way football is. Sometimes you control the whole game, but they score in the last minute and you’re going back with a big loss. But right now, we’re ready to make an impact from the beginning of the game. You see a lot of wins in a row, and we want to keep the winning going.”