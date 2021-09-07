FC Tulsa carries winning streak into home rematch with Indy Eleven

For FC Tulsa, which is in third place in the Central, a key to moving up in the division race is not to suffer a letdown against Indy Eleven (7-9-5, 26 points). When they met on Aug. 4, it was scoreless for most of the match.

“We played great for about 85 minutes in the last match, and then we lost discipline and focus at the end, then they snuck in two goals," Nsien said. "We didn’t take care of our chances early. The record speaks for itself; when we are able to play on the front foot and score early, we are a tough team to beat. When we are at home, we have to put the foot on the pedal and try to get the first goal and not hope things happen in the last two minutes, because we know it can go either way at that point.

"We need to take advantage of being at home, and to really try to go after them and be aggressive early.”

FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis turned in his strongest performance of the season in the win at Louisville. He posted a 2-0 shutout on May 8 at Indy Eleven in the teams' other meeting this season. In the rematch, Lewis returned to the lineup for the first time in over a month.

Dario Suarez's goal in the win at Louisville was extra special to him because it came on his grandfather's 102nd birthday.