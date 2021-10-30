FC Tulsa captures Black Gold Derby with win over OKC in regular-season finale

Joaquin Rivas and FC Tulsa ended the regular season as they started it six months ago.
Rivas' early goal set the tone and Marlon Santos also scored to lead FC Tulsa past OKC Energy FC 2-0 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
The victory enabled FC Tulsa to capture the Black Gold Derby and walk off the pitch with the BGD Wrench for the second consecutive year. FC Tulsa, which needed a win or draw to keep the Wrench, won the season series with OKC 2-1-1. The win also enabled FC Tulsa (14-13-5, 47 points) to post consecutive winning seasons.
"A beautiful goal by Joaquin to start the game," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "Very comprehensive how we defended and kept a clean sheet."
Austin Wormell finished the match with his third shutout in 14 starts of his rookie season and second in his past four starts. OKC (8-11-13, 37 points) didn't have a shot on goal and had only one serious scoring chance — Aidan Daniels' 20-yard shot off the crossbar in the 62nd minute.
In the season opener April 24 in OKC, Rivas scored the first two goals early in FC Tulsa's 3-1 victory. Rivas has the all-time BGD lead with five goals.
Rivas, whose last goal for FC Tulsa had been June 16, scored Saturday in the 11th minute with a 25-yard rocket past diving Energy goalkeeper CJ Cochran and inside the right post.
"I was due for a goal," said Rivas, while holding the 4-foot Wrench. "I just love scoring against them."
Marlon, subbed into the match in the 73rd minute, made it 2-0 nine minutes later with a slick move from a sharp right angle as he slipped a shot past Cochran and inside the left post. Marlon's ninth goal of the season tied him with Dario Suarez for second on the club behind Rodrigo da Costa's 11.
"Of course it wouldn't be a game if Marlon didn't come on late and steal the show," Nsien said. "That's what he does and given the right moments he's a handful."
FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois assisted on Marlon's goal.
"We like to get Marlon isolated," Bourgeois said. "He's just the Energizer bunny that doesn't quit."
Included in the crowd of 4,053 were about 100 Afghan refugees, resettled in Tulsa, who were invited by FC Tulsa to attend the match. Other partners in Saturday's event include Tulsa Public Schools, providing transportation to the game, and Food on the Move, providing a pre-game meal of cheese pizza.
FC Tulsa will open the playoffs at USL points leader Tampa Bay (22-7-3, 69 points) at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday with momentum from the regular-season finale.
"This one was for the fans and the city of Tulsa," Bourgeois said. "To put a complete 90 minutes together is something we've been talking about for a while. To finish on that note in front of our home fans is a really good thing going into the playoffs and we'll feed on this."
FC Tulsa 2, OKC Energy FC 0
OKC;0;0;—;0
Tulsa;1;1;—;2
Goals: Tulsa, Rivas 6 (Moloto) 11'; Marlon 9 (Bouregois) 82'. Shots: OKC 10, Tulsa 12. Saves: OKC, Cochran 3; Tulsa, Wormell 0. Fouls: OKC 14, Tulsa 9. Yellow cards: OKC (1) Chavez; Tulsa (1), Jadama. A: 4,053.