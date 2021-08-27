FC Tulsa caps busy week with home match against Atlanta United 2

Notable: This will be Atlanta’s first trip to Tulsa. ... FC Tulsa is looking to complete a rare 3-0 week. ... While this is Tulsa’s third match this week, Atlanta has played only once since Aug. 14. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said Friday about his team’s busy week, “From the first game to the second game, the rhythm was good. Physically, we will see what we are like. We have had a little bit of a break; I have been trying to regenerate and make sure we do right by the players physically. It can be a psychological stretch; we will probably have to dig deep and use (the maximum) five subs, but the guys that start the game have to come into the match and exceed the tempo of Atlanta. We can’t be thinking ‘this is our third game, we have to ease into it.’ We have to push the tempo and when guys run out of gas, they have to be replaced.” ... FC Tulsa’s Joaquin Rivas will be available for Saturday’s match before playing for El Salvador in 2022 World Cup qualifiers in early September. ... Rodrigo da Costa has a team-high eight goals for FC Tulsa, followed by Marlon Santos with six. Aiden McFadden has six goals this season for Atlanta and teammate Darwin Matheus has four goals in his past in six matches. ... Atlanta has used 36 players this season, tied for the most in USL Championship with Real Monarchs SLC. Tulsa has only used 24. ... Atlanta, coming off a 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday, has had the same result in back-to-back matches only twice this season.