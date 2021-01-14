FC Tulsa adds U.S. international/former Bundesliga forward Jerome Kiesewetter

“Jerome is a player that teams will have to game plan around to nullify his threat,” Nsien said in a press release. “He makes excellent penetrating runs in behind defenses that asks them questions. If he is not finding his own space, he is freeing up space for someone else, which is why he will be a great weapon that will complement all of the talent we have put together.

"All teams that are a legitimate contender for a deep USL Championship run, have players that can hit double digits in goals. Jerome has shown he is capable of that return at this level.”

Kiesewetter was raised in Berlin. The German-American played in the youth system of Hertha BSC. He made his pro debut with VfB Stuttgart, progressing to make his Bundesliga debut in 2015 with Stuttgart. He appeared in two matches in the Bundesliga in '15 before signing with Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2016.

In other recent moves, FC Tulsa signed midfielders Eric Bird and Tulsa native Ciaran Winters. Bird had two match-winning goals in 2020 for FC Tulsa.

“It means a lot for me to return to Tulsa,” Bird said in a press release. “I stand by what I said last year when I initially signed. This is a franchise that is looking to grow and hungry for trophies. It is the perfect place to be.”