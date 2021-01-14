FC Tulsa adds U.S. international/former Bundesliga forward Jerome Kiesewetter

For the first time, FC Tulsa's lineup in 2021 will include a player with U.S. Men's National Team experience.
On Thursday, FC Tulsa announced the signing of U.S. international and former Bundesliga forward Jerome Kiesewetter to a multi-year contract.
“Tulsa was a really attractive destination for me because of head coach Michael Nsien,” Kiesewetter said in a press release. “He showed very early interest in me, and our conversations were great. He convinced me with the way he sees the game, how it should be played and of course with the vision of FC Tulsa’s owners for a successful future.”
Kiesewetter played for El Paso against Tulsa during the 2019 season. He scored 10 goals in his first 10 matches and was the USL's May player of the month. His 10th goal came on a penalty kick in a win over Tulsa at ONEOK Field. Later that year, he had a goal late in a match that helped El Paso salvage a tie with Tulsa.
In 2020, he played for Major League Soccer expansion club Miami CF, and also was loaned to the club's USL League One team, Fort Lauderdale CF.
Kiesewetter, 27, appeared in two USMNT wins in 2016 over Iceland and Canada. He also has played for the United States at the U-18, U-20 and U-23 levels. In 2015, he had four goals and two assists in five matches in the U-23 2015 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship and was the tournament's top scorer.
“Jerome is a player that teams will have to game plan around to nullify his threat,” Nsien said in a press release. “He makes excellent penetrating runs in behind defenses that asks them questions. If he is not finding his own space, he is freeing up space for someone else, which is why he will be a great weapon that will complement all of the talent we have put together.
"All teams that are a legitimate contender for a deep USL Championship run, have players that can hit double digits in goals. Jerome has shown he is capable of that return at this level.”
Kiesewetter was raised in Berlin. The German-American played in the youth system of Hertha BSC. He made his pro debut with VfB Stuttgart, progressing to make his Bundesliga debut in 2015 with Stuttgart. He appeared in two matches in the Bundesliga in '15 before signing with Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2016.
In other recent moves, FC Tulsa signed midfielders Eric Bird and Tulsa native Ciaran Winters. Bird had two match-winning goals in 2020 for FC Tulsa.
“It means a lot for me to return to Tulsa,” Bird said in a press release. “I stand by what I said last year when I initially signed. This is a franchise that is looking to grow and hungry for trophies. It is the perfect place to be.”
Nsien added, “Eric’s return is very important as we build upon the success we had in 2020. Eric is a dynamic two-way midfielder that played majority of last season in deeper positions, but based on game plan and moments of the match you could really see his attacking abilities as well. Every team must have players like Eric that have the patience and understanding of when and how to use their abilities and always put the team’s success at the heart of what they do.”
Winters was on FC Tulsa's roster last season on a USL Academy contract. He is the first player in club history to a gain a pro contract following an Academy contract.
Nsien said, “After his first pro season under his belt, the expectations for Ciaran will be higher. Becoming a pro player during a year like 2020 was a big challenge. However, every day we saw growth from Ciaran, and now we expect him to capitalize on that growth this season. He has so many tools. This could be a breakout year from him.”