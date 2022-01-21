FC Tulsa adds players, preseason matches

FC Tulsa announced during the past week the addition of four players and three preseason matches in preparation for the USL Championship season.
The four free-agent signings were defender Ronald Rodriguez, forward Machuca, and midfielders Abuchi Obinwa and Gabriel Torres.
Rodríguez, 23, has made 18 international starts for El Salvador, including appearances in nine World Cup qualifiers.
“Ronald is one of the top young center-backs in CONCACAF, and has shown his talent at the highest level for El Salvador in World Cup Qualifying,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a media release. “Ronald has become a permanent fixture for his national team and we expect him to come into FC Tulsa and continue displaying quality performances and reaching new heights. Ronald has a very high ceiling of potential, and we look forward to helping him reach his objectives as he fights for our club.”
Marlon Roberto Ramírez Aráuz, 27, who goes by Machuca, is one of Honduras' top scorers. Last year, he had 11 goals in 15 matches, finishing second in Honduras' Liga Nacional Apertura Golden Boot race. Machuca's top moment came early in the season scored the tying goal in a 2-2 draw against MLS' Portland Timbers in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. He has appeared in one USL Championship match -- with Charleston Battery in 2014.
“Machuca's profile is one that I will always want in my teams,” Nsien said. “He’s very quick over the first 10 yards with the ball. He’s decisive and can beat players 1v1, but he’s intelligent enough to know when to slow down the attack and allow his teammates to take better positions. Machuca can play in every attacking position on the field and be a threat. I expect Machuca to score and create chances for us.”
Obinwa, an American and Nigerian dual citizen, played the past two seasons with South Georgia Tormenta FC in USL League One. He had 38 career appearances with 32 starts with Tormenta.
“Abuchi has spent most of his career in the midfield, but he has experience playing across the back line as well,” Nsien said. “Abuchi has the technical ability and game understanding to add a lot to any team from a variety of positions and still has so much potential. I look forward to getting Abuchi into our environment.”
Abuchi spent much of 2017 with USL Championship's Pittsburgh Riverhounds and made seven appearances that season.
Torres, a Brazilian, spent the past two seasons with USL Championship's Hartford Athletic. In 29 regular-season matches, he had two goals and five assists.
“Gabriel Torres is a fullback that is very comfortable in possession of the ball,” Nsien said. “His end product in and around the final third is at an extremely high level, and his ability to create goal scoring chances coming from deep positions will allow us more opportunities to add more players in dangerous areas. Gabriel is a brave and committed defender and will be a great addition to our back line.”
Before joining Hartford Athletic, Torres played with Chattanooga FC in the NPSL in 2019. He also played in USL League Two for The Villages SC during the 2018 season.
FC Tulsa, which already set its preseason opener on Feb. 17 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Tucson, announced Friday that it added three preseason matches. On Feb. 20, FC Tulsa will face Oakland Roots at Tucson. On Feb. 26, FC Tulsa visits San Antonio FC and on March 5 will host Sporting KC II at 2 p.m. at Titan Sports Complex. Sporting KC II has moved from USL Championship II to MLS Pro Next.
FC Tulsa will play another preseason match on the road Feb. 28 against an opponent to be announced later. FC Tulsa's regular-season opener is March 12 at Charleston.
“This preseason will be slightly shorter than ones we’ve had in the past,” Nsien said. “However, the quality of our opponents will force us to analyze our squad comprehensively. We go into preseason with the feeling we have improved our squad and it will be time for us to challenge the players as well as give them an opportunity to build chemistry. We will build a good base of fitness and give clarity to our playing philosophy.”