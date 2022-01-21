FC Tulsa adds players, preseason matches

“Gabriel Torres is a fullback that is very comfortable in possession of the ball,” Nsien said. “His end product in and around the final third is at an extremely high level, and his ability to create goal scoring chances coming from deep positions will allow us more opportunities to add more players in dangerous areas. Gabriel is a brave and committed defender and will be a great addition to our back line.”

Before joining Hartford Athletic, Torres played with Chattanooga FC in the NPSL in 2019. He also played in USL League Two for The Villages SC during the 2018 season.

FC Tulsa, which already set its preseason opener on Feb. 17 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Tucson, announced Friday that it added three preseason matches. On Feb. 20, FC Tulsa will face Oakland Roots at Tucson. On Feb. 26, FC Tulsa visits San Antonio FC and on March 5 will host Sporting KC II at 2 p.m. at Titan Sports Complex. Sporting KC II has moved from USL Championship II to MLS Pro Next.

FC Tulsa will play another preseason match on the road Feb. 28 against an opponent to be announced later. FC Tulsa's regular-season opener is March 12 at Charleston.

“This preseason will be slightly shorter than ones we’ve had in the past,” Nsien said. “However, the quality of our opponents will force us to analyze our squad comprehensively. We go into preseason with the feeling we have improved our squad and it will be time for us to challenge the players as well as give them an opportunity to build chemistry. We will build a good base of fitness and give clarity to our playing philosophy.”

