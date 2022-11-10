 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa adds former Roughnecks defender Collin Fernandez

Collin Fernandez returns to Tulsa after playing for the Roughnecks in 2017. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Matt Barnard

Former Roughnecks defender Collin Fernandez is returning to Tulsa's USL Championship franchise.

On Thursday, FC Tulsa announced Fernandez's signing to a multi-year deal.

Fernandez, 25, helped the Tulsa Roughnecks achieve their first USL playoff berth in 2017. In 28 appearances, he had one assist, an 86.6% passing accuracy mark and a 58.3% duel win rate.

“When I heard of all the special things going on in Tulsa, I knew it's where I wanted to be,” Fernandez said in a press release. “I can’t wait to get to work with the staff and my future teammates." 

Fernandez rejoins Tulsa after spending 2022 with Sporting Kansas City II in MLS Next Pro. Fernandez had the captain’s armband in 19 of his 24 appearances as he set a single-season career-high with four assists and had one goal. Fernandez won 59% of his duels and averaged 3.67 interceptions per 90 minutes played.

“Collin is unique in the fact that he’s a true box-to-box midfielder,” FC Tulsa head coach Blair Gavin said. “Defensively, he’s feisty, he gets into duels, and he’s someone that’s relentless when it comes to trying to get the ball back. Offensively, he has the vision and composure to play final passes or create chances himself. We’re very excited to have him.”

Fernandez, who is from Illinois, played in three MLS games with the Chicago Fire over the 2015 and '16 seasons before joining Tulsa. 

In 2018, Fernandez moved from Tulsa to Phoenix Rising, where Gavin was an assistant and FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr was in the front office.

Besides Tulsa and Phoenix, Fernandez also has played for USL teams Louisville City FC, Saint Louis FC, Austin Bold FC and the Tacoma Defiance. In 113 USL matches, he has eight goals and seven assists. Fernandez was with Phoenix when it set a league record with 20 consecutive wins in 2019.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

