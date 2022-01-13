 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa adds familiar midfielder Petar Cuic
FC Tulsa adds familiar midfielder Petar Cuic

FC Tulsa vs Sporting Kansas City II (copy)

Petar Cuic (left), while with Sporting KC II last year, defends against former FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon during a 2021 match at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

FC Tulsa signed former Sporting KC II midfielder Petar Cuic as a free agent on Thursday.

Cuic, 22, who is from Croatia, appeared in all of Sporting KC II's 16 matches in 2020 and scored his first USL Championship goal. In 2021, he had 20 appearances with 25 starts and 2,080 minutes. He had a goal and produced a 81.2% pass completion rate.

“I am beyond excited to sign with FC Tulsa,” Čuić said in a media release. “The coaching staff and the whole support team have been amazing and welcoming. I am not even in Tulsa yet, and I already love it. Can’t wait to get in town and start the season.”

Cuic made five appearances, including four starts, against Tulsa during the past two seasons.

“What stood out was his ability to link the attack from back to front as well as being a permanent fixture centrally to stop the opposition," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "Petar is a true CDM (central defensive midfielder) that has the discipline and tools to control the middle area.”

