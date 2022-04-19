FC Dallas eliminates FC Tulsa 2-1 in U.S. Open Cup

FC Tulsa will have to wait until at least next year for its first victory over a MLS team.

On Tuesday night, Jader Rafael Obrian's tiebreaking goal in the 55th minute lifted FC Dallas past FC Tulsa 2-1 in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup third-round match at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

It was the same score as Tulsa's last match against Dallas in the 2017 Open Cup.

FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois tied the match at 1 when he scored off a scramble following a corner kick in the 42nd minute. It was his first goal as a pro in his home state.

But Dallas regained the lead early in the second half when Obrian converted a long cross from Szabolcs Schon.

"The second goal was a bit frustrating," Bourgeois said. "We've given up a lot of goals on crosses and we've really tried to work on that."

Sean Lewis's diving save on a Schon shot in the 66th minute kept FC Tulsa within striking range.

Former Tulsa player Jesus Ferreira had a goal disallowed in the 90th minute when he was ruled offside and then an aggressive play by Lewis in stoppage time denied him a breakaway goal, but Tulsa couldn't produce another serious scoring chance.

"We were definitely in the game," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said.

Dallas opened the scoring on Franco Jara's penalty kick in the 32nd minute after he was fouled on Johnny Fenwick's hard tackle. That came just moments after Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer's diving save robbed Joaquin Rivas on a 15-year blast.

"I think the difference for us was in the final third and then there were some mistakes on the goal and PK," Nsien said. "But other than that I think it should be a boost in terms of what we've seen today in quality of play, but of course we're not happy with the result."

Early in the second half, Maurer came up with a save on Rivas' close-range header off a free kick to keep the match briefly tied at 1 before Obrian's decisive goal.

"There were a lot of positives tonight on things we were trying to accomplish this week in a short amount of time," Bourgeois said.

FC Tulsa returns to USL Championship play when it hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.

FC DALLAS 2, FC TULSA 1

Tulsa;1;0;—;1

Dallas;1;1;—;2

Goals: Tulsa, Bourgeois 42'; Dallas, Jara (PK) 32'; Obrian (Schon) 55'. Shots: Tulsa 8, Dallas 14. Saves: Tulsa, Lewis 1; Dallas, Maurer 3. Fouls: Tulsa 16, Dallas 19. Yellow cards: Tulsa (3), Moloto, Williams, Bourgeois; Dallas (1), Cerrillo.