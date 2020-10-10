El Paso outlasts short-handed FC Tulsa in shootout

EL PASO, Texas -- FC Tulsa's first United Soccer League playoff appearance since 2017 will be remembered for goalkeeper Sean Lewis' stellar performance and two key calls that led to the El Paso Locomotive FC's 3-2 victory in a match decided by a penalty-kick shootout.
El Paso won 4-2 in the shootout that was capped by Saeed Robinson's goal as the Locomotive converted all four of its shots to prevail in the Western Conference quarterfinals Saturday night at Southwest University Park.
Tulsa opened the shootout with Cristhian Altamirano's goal, but Lebo Moloto fired high on the second shot and Logan Ketterer's diving save denied Ariel Martinez to put El Paso in command.
It was fitting that the match went the maximum length, primarily on the strength of Lewis' effort for FC Tulsa, as both clubs entered with long unbeaten streaks -- El Paso 11 and Tulsa seven.
"He's been a top performer all year," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said of Lewis.
Callum Chapman-Page's first goal of the season gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute. Chapman-Page scored on a 15-yard header off Moloto's long pass. El Paso, however, tied it at 2 in the 82nd minute on Leandro Carrijo's second goal of the night as he flicked a header past Lewis and inside the left post off Dylan Mares' corner kick.
Tulsa's Toby Uzo fired wide when he missed an open net as he broke in on Ketterer in the 88th minute. El Paso, however, had nearly all of the remaining good scoring chances. Aaron Gomez had two shots clank off the crossbar in the final moments of stoppage time and early in extra time. He also was denied by Lewis in the 110th minute. Lewis made four dazzling saves in extra time.
Tulsa was short-handed for the final 23 minutes of extra time after Chapman-Page received a red card from referee Brandon Stevis. Nsien said he was told the red card was for "repeated foul language."
"I thought when it was 11-v-11 we were a dominant team," Nsien said. "And then when we went down a man, I still have to give my players a lot of respect because they fought like warriors and got us an opportunity to win the game (in the shootout)."
The night started with another big call going against Tulsa after da Costa was ruled offside, erasing his goal that would have opened the scoring in the fifth minute.
In the 19th minute, El Paso took a 1-0 lead as Carrijo took advantage of a mixup between Tulsa defender Kevin Garcia and Lewis for a tap-in goal. But Tulsa tied it at 1 when da Costa scored on a tap-in rebound after Ketterer couldn't control Marlon's sharp-angle shot from the right wing. That snapped Ketterer's shutout streak at more than 400 minutes.
El Paso Locomotive FC 3, FC Tulsa 2 (SO)
Tulsa;1;1;0;0;0—;2
El Paso;-1;1;0;0;1—;3
Goals: Tulsa, da Costa 38, Chapman-Page (Moloto) 68'; El Paso, Carrijo, 19', Carrijo (Mares) 82'. Shots: Tulsa 12, El Paso 26. Saves: Tulsa, Lewis 8; El Paso, Ketterer 1. Fouls: Tulsa 18, El Paso 17. Red card: Tulsa, Chapman-Page. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Bird, Chapman-Page; El Paso, Borelli, Rebellon. Shootout: Tulsa -- Altamirano (goal), Moloto (failed), Martinez (saved), Bourgeois (goal). El Paso -- Ross (goal), Rebellon (goal), Ryan (goal), Robinson (goal). A: 1,659.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!